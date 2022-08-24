Read full article on original website
Fire Scorches At Least 75 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Firefighters Thursday were working to contain a brush fire in the hills above Glendora. The brusher — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday
A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
Idyllwild Ties Record High Temperature Reading
The mountain community of Idyllwild in Riverside County reported a record-high temperature, according to the National Weather Service. It was 94 in Idyllwild Tuesday, tying a record set in 1969. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the valleys and Inland Empire with highs...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops For 71st Time in 73 Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Friday for the 71st time in 73 days since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.295, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.167 since rising to a record...
Weekend Shutdown of Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona Postponed
A planned weekend closure of the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona has been postponed indefinitely. The freeway had been scheduled to shut down for re-surfacing work from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Main Street and the 91/Interstate 15 interchange. However, the Riverside County Transportation Commission...
Measure to Fast-Track LA Mobility Plan to Go Before Voters in 2024
A measure that would fast-track implementation of Los Angeles’ ambitious mobility plan will come before voters in 2024, after the City Council voted to place it on the ballot Wednesday. Frustrated by what they see as a lack of progress on Mobility Plan 2035 — approved by the council...
Blaze Erupts North of Highway 74 in Homeland
A brush fire erupted Wednesday on a hillside in Homeland, burning nearly an acre before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. between Briggs and Sultanas roads, just north of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple...
Orange County Reports 1st Monkeypox Case in Person Under 18
Orange County health officials Wednesday confirmed the county’s first case of monkeypox in a person under age 18. No details about the case or the patient were released. Health officials said only that they are working to identify close contacts of the patient and offer vaccines to those who may have been exposed.
Long Beach Port’s New Bridge Finally Gets its Name
With the state Legislature’s blessing, the massive new bridge connecting Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach at the city’s port complex was officially named the “Long Beach International Gateway Bridge” Wednesday. “Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark...
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
Motorist Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Banning
A motorist was moderately injured Thursday when their vehicle struck a pole in Banning. The collision was reported just after 5:50 p.m. in the area of Mesa and Bluff streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The motorist became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by...
LA County Reports 19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,860 New Cases
Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the county, raising its cumulative...
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
5-Day Closure of Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale Area Ends
Following a five-day closure of the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area — one that included three days of workday aggravations for commuters — normalcy began returning Tuesday as the stretch was fully reopened to traffic. The eastbound freeway was closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday between...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Residents to Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights residents plan protests Friday against the filming of the next “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, is set...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
LA City Council Explores Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel
The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness. The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December,...
Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries
A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
