FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constable Canine Captures Evading Suspect in The Devonshire Woods Subdivision in Spring, Stolen Vehicle Recovered
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constables Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Teller Boulevard in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon deputies arriving, they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
Houston police searching for woman accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of jewelry
The suspect was captured by the store's surveillance camera stealing high-priced pieces before fleeing in an unknown direction.
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
mocomotive.com
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May
Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dickinson Civic Pool on May 5.
$1M bonds for MS-13 gang members accused of killing woman, shooting accomplice during robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge set bonds Thursday for two teens charged with capital murder after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and killed earlier this month in west Harris County. The accused killers are also accused of shooting an accomplice during an incident in the early morning of Aug. 10.
Child unharmed after being left on daycare bus in Pearland after drop-off time, police say
The child was apparently unharmed and was seen running around and playing once the police arrived.
thevindicator.com
Dayton PD investigating shooting
The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at about 9:30 pm in the 400 block of Larson St. The first officer on the scene located a male subject lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately rendered first aid to control the bleeding.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
FBI releases photos of man suspected in 2 bank robberies within last 2 months
HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect who is believed to have robbed two banks - one in southwest Houston and another in southeast Houston - in just under two months. According to FBI Houston, on August 13...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
