New Caney, TX

Click2Houston.com

5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
PEARLAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
SPRING, TX
New Caney, TX
New Caney, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable needs your help!

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
HOUSTON, TX
#Mctxsheriff
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton PD investigating shooting

The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at about 9:30 pm in the 400 block of Larson St. The first officer on the scene located a male subject lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately rendered first aid to control the bleeding.
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
HOUSTON, TX

