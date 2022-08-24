ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sol Y Luna Apartments could be shut down for major code violations

By Perla Shaheen
 2 days ago
School is back in session at the University of Arizona, but students living on campus at the Sol Y Luna Apartments have more than their grades to worry about.

“My AC doesn’t work on my side," said Mason Sweinhagin, Sol Y Luna resident. "It gets really hot at night.”

“The management is very rude," said Cynthia Navarro, Sol Y Luna resident. "I think they take advantage of students because we’re not able to do a lot. We don’t have many housing options.”

Sol Y Luna residents say half the complex has malfunctioning key fobs, so students cant use the elevators or lock their rooms. They say there's also flooding in rooms, broken fire alarms, and overflowing trash disposals.

“We are so far beyond what is acceptable living conditions, that something has to be done,” Tracy Zimmerman, a student's parent.

Tracy Zimmerman’s son sent her these pictures of his broken door and lack of AC. In response, Zimmerman started a Facebook group so other residents could share their experiences. In just four days the group gained 200 members.

“If this was just our apartment, I wouldn’t have started a Facebook page," Zimmerman said. "But it's hundreds of families experiencing the same thing.”

The complex is in City Council member Steve Kozachik’s Ward 6. Kozachik says Sol Y Luna has around 30 different code violations and a pending court hearing. He says the City has already given the complex a fair warning, and now, enough is enough.

“We are sending code enforcement and the fire inspectors in today," Kozachik said. "They’ll do their analysis, we’ll then send that analysis to nelson partners and put them on notice. 24-48 hours, and then we’re going to go in and shut them down.”

Kozachik says the city might shut down the complex in the next few days. If that happens, hundreds of students will have to find different housing. But Sol Y Luna management says “We are working closely with city inspectors and are making required fixes after a large move in. We are on schedule to complete them.”

