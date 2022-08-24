Read full article on original website
‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M
Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in “Beast,” but the action flick was no match for the latest “Dragon Ball” movie at the North American box office this weekend. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million. Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.
Dragon Ball breaks Fortnite record set by Naruto
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Better Not Waste Gohan's 'Super Hero' Gains
Dragon Ball Super has finally given Gohan some proper leveling-up in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie – and the series better not waste those gains. Indeed, it was something of a big surprise when Toei Animation revealed that the latest Dragon Ball Super movie would shift the focus away from Goku and Vegeta and onto Gohan and Piccolo; Dragon Ball Z was largely the story of Gohan's ascension, but Dragon Ball Super has dropped that character arc almost entirely.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
IGN
King's Fall
For OG Destiny players, King's Fall will be a familiar name. A Raid from the original title, King's Fall is making a triumphant comeback within Destiny 2. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release time of the raid, what the raid actually entails, and the weapons that are available.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
IGN
Could Goku Beat Superman? We Asked Goku's Voice Actor to Settle the Argument
It’s a topic that’s well overdue for a genuine conclusion. As the title of the upcoming Dragon Ball film is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we thought it was an appropriate time to put an important, decades-long and still ongoing debate to bed. Could Dragon Ball’s Goku beat DC Comics’ Superman?
IGN
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Theory Teases Major Connection to Captain America and Spider-Man
Could a Captain America Easter egg play a key role in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania? That's a theory one fan on Reddit has, speculating that the Statue of Liberty's Captain America shield, seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, could come up again in the Paul Rudd-fronted threequel. The movie is set to debut in February, and Redditor TStumpman thinks we could get closure to a kinda-sorta dangling plot thread from the Spidey flick, and maybe even some multiverse shenanigans along the way.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced
Gamescom's Opening Night Live show treated viewers to quite the surprise with the reveal of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new title based on the cult horror hit from 1988 will be feature an asymmetrical setup similar to how other horror franchises have been adapted in recent years. A release date for the game hasn't been set just yet, but we know it'll be out in early 2023 and know roughly how the flow of the game will work based on info shared alongside the trailer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases Broly's Return to Action
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Broly back into the fold with its latest feature film, and it helps gear up the fighter for what's to come next after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Broly was one of the most exciting re-additions to the franchise as original creator Akira Toriyama finally brought the fan favorite movie villain into the canon properly. But with the manga continuing the story far beyond the events of the anime, and Broly not being involved with any of it, the newest movie was the first update we got on the Saiyan since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Finds a Director
When Marvel first announced its plan to make its own version of Fantastic Four after three not-particularly-successful versions at Fox, they had Jon watts slotted as the project’s director. Watts was coming off three Spider-Man films and seemed like a perfect fit for Marvel’s first family. But then Watts decided to leave the project back in late April to work on things outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Marvel officially announced the movie’s release date back in July, no director was mentioned.
IGN
Swordship Gameplay Trailer
In Swordship, you'll need to master the art of dodging obstacles and enemies at breakneck speeds while using their own weapons against them. Swordship releases December 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
Sifu’s Next Update Adds Zero-G and God Mode | gamescom 2022
IGN’s Daemon Hatfield sat down with Félix Garczynski and Theo Caselli of Sloclap to discuss the upcoming update for Sifu. Sifu is a kick-ass third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat where you play as a young Kung-Fu student on his path of revenge. The latest update for Sifu will include modifiers like faster enemies, bullet time, unbreakable golden weapons, low gravity, and god mode. The update for Sifu drops on August 31.
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
