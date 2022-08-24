ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Grassfire near Hwy 24 & I-25 knocked down quickly

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small grassfire on Tuesday afternoon near the Cimarron/I-25 interchange.

CSFD Tweeted about the fire just after 2:30 p.m., estimating the size at approximately 20′ x 20′.

CSFD had the fire knocked down before 3 p.m., though firefighters remained on scene to mop up hotspots. CSFD said no cause for the fire had been determined at the time.

KXRM

KXRM

