PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Believes Former Rival Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
While the next WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony isn't until 2023, speculation over which legends deserve an induction is always rife in the wrestling community, and even those who have already earned their place have feelings about it. Typically, WWE inducts one female wrestler each year, with Queen Sharmell taking...
TMZ.com
Vince McMahon Hits NYC Hot Spot W/ John Cena, 1st Public Sighting Since WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend, John Cena, yesterday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as the CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. The 77-year-old billionaire hit up the Waverly Inn restaurant in NYC ... and was naturally joined by Cena, the 16-time...
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Contacts Top AEW Star About Returning To The Company?
The wrestling world has gone through some major shifts over the last few years due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE fans have been seeing some interesting returns and there’s a lot of speculation regarding who could end up returning to the company in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Recalls Shouting Match With Vince McMahon Over WWE Angle
Over the course of the last several decades, Vince McMahon has taken part in some insane onscreen angles. He's wrestled both his son and daughter in pay-per-view matches, been the main antagonist in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and gotten his head shaved at WrestleMania. One storyline involving McMahon that began, but never went anywhere due to real-life tragedy, was McMahon blowing himself up inside of a limo.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Recalls Having To Tell Dominik's Teacher That Family Drama Was Just WWE Storyline
Every professional wrestler is looks to achieve storylines that look realistic, and the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero crossed into that zone. The two men battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who got the chance to appear on television as a young child — his first exposure to the business. But at one point, this angle became a little too realistic for one aspect of Dom's life.
PWMania
Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW
Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.
