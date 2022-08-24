Read full article on original website
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
CNET
Thor on Disney Plus: When It Streams (and What It Means for Black Panther)
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8, but with middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" was the CNET reviewer's reaction), you may be holding out until the movie moves onto Disney Plus. But Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the map. Encanto spent a month in...
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.
The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family. Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner have signed a first-look deal with the film studio and re-upped with Warner Bros. TV, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Reeves is attached to direct and co-write a sequel to The Batman, the Robert Pattinson film that grossed $770.8 million globally this year. He will pen the script with Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the first installment. On the TV side, Warners is moving forward with a spinoff starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the villain he played in The Batman. Reeves...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
Collider
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
In Entertainment: DC Delays, 'Batgirl' Funeral Screening & Olivia Wilde Speaks Out
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with Warner Bros. Discovery pushing back the release of DC superhero movies “Aquaman” and “Shazam”, a secret screening for the canceled “Batgirl” being shown to cast and crew on the Warner lot, and Olivia Wilde addresses the incident involving custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis.
IGN
DC Seems To Have Found Its Kevin Feige in The Lego Movie Producer
DC has been reeling in the aftermath of the recent tough decisions that saw the cancellation of the solo Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton. While the studio decided to cancel one of its releases for the year to claim a tax write-down, the situation soon took a turn for the worse as Warner Bros. Discovery delayed the release of both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
IGN
Paddy Considine Says House of the Dragon Childbirth Scene Was Even More Brutal and Emotional to Shoot
The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon’s first episode The Heirs of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered on August 22 and old fans of the Game of Thrones series and prospective viewers flocked to check out the new HBO show. The first episode features all elements that one would come to expect from the prequel, as it introduces the setting and the main characters.
ComicBook
Drawn Together Creators Developing Sci-Fi Comedy TV Series and Comic at IDW
The Drawn Together team is back with a new comedy project. IDW Entertainment has reached a co-development deal with Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser (Drawn Together, Solar Opposites, Accidental Love), with the duo's first project being a sci-fi comedy titled Family Time that will be both a television series and comic. Scheduled for release in the summer of 2023, the Family Time comic comes from writer James Asmus (Quantum and Woody, Survival Street, Gambit) and artist Edison Neo (Snake Claws, No-Brainer, Tights).
Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix
From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman? While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward. The biggest hurdle is Lin’s production company, Rideback, which has ties to several other studios, including a first-look deal from January 2021 with Universal Pictures, and development on several features for Disney, including a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.” Were Lin to decamp to Warner Bros. Discovery to run...
IGN
Warner Bros. Discovery May Hav Found Its DC Kevin Feige, But Hurdles Reportedly Remain
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
Digital Trends
Batman: Caped Crusader can recapture the spirit of the DC Animated Universe
Though it comes at an awkward and worrisome time for HBO Max, the J. J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker-helmed Batman: Caped Crusader animated series still has the potential to rekindle the classic days of the DC Animated Universe. Earlier this week, it was announced that Caped Crusader will no longer be moving forward at HBO Max following Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger and its new brass going scorched earth on many original projects.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and we have some quick things to know about it.
