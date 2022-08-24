ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Vina Ramona Wines to Open Tasting Room at Vineyard Site

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 2 days ago

Changes are ahead for Vina Ramona Wines who operate a tasting room on Main Street in Old Town Ramona . The wine brand will soon welcome Pamo Valley Winery to their tasting room space who was displaced from their original Main Street outpost earlier this year.

The Ramona Sentinel reports the two wine companies intend to co-permit and operate the space together at 636 Main Street for the next three to six months. From there Vina Ramona will transition their tasting room to its 11-acre vineyard on Old Julian Highway .

Owner Benjamin Payne opened the Vina Ramona tasting room in 2019, joining the young wine region’s 30+ wineries in the area.

Vina Ramona shares via Facebook, “Come raise a glass with us as we drink the last drops at our tasting room at 636 Main St. We’re excited to report we’ll soon be pouring at our new tasting patio at the vineyard. Each of you has made this journey a fun one and you are the cause for our success. Let’s celebrate.”

What Now San Diego reached out to Vina Ramona and will continue to update the story as details of their new tasting room are revealed. For now, follow Vina Ramona on Facebook for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RogfE_0hShXLB100
Photo: Official


Comments / 0

 

SAN DIEGO, CA
