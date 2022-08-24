ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Danielle Hawk wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Danielle Hawk wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Politics Federal#Election State#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#U S House
BBC

Charlie Crist: Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

Democratic voters have picked congressman Charlie Crist to take on Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections. Mr Crist beat the state's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, in the last big election day before November's vote. Democrats are eager to eclipse rising star Mr DeSantis amid expectations he will...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress.The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday's primary elections.There’s an added degree of uncertainty to how New York's congressional primary contests will shake out as voter turnout is expected to be low. It’s the second primary election day in New York this...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May. The law provides the six weeks of leave at full salary for the primary parent or caretaker of a baby and two weeks for the other parent for both natural births and adoptions. It also provides two weeks paid leave for foster parents who take in a new child. “Mamas and daddies need to be with their babies as much as they can,” McMaster said.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy