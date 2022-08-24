ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cory Mills wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cory Mills wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
Axios

August election results suggest GOP's "red wave" may be subsiding

Three August elections that pitted Republicans against Democrats on the same ballot on Tuesday are providing fresh indications that Democrats have gained political momentum over the summer. What's happening: In the Minnesota 1st District special election on Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad only defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by four points in...
The Associated Press

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, appeared in district court in Grand Junction on Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. “You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process under the guise of protecting it. In doing so, you abdicated your role as a clerk, you violated your oath and you betrayed your duty,” Judge Matthew Barrett told Knisley during the hearing. Peters and Knisley were being prosecuted on allegations they allowed a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021.
POLITICO

Republicans are extremely well-poised to capture retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s district in southwest Wisconsin, according to a new internal GOP survey.

Donald Trump carried the district by 5 points under the redrawn lines. What's happening: Republican Derrick Van Orden led Democrat Brad Pfaff by nearly 13 points, 50.3 percent to 37.5 percent, in the Wisconsin 3rd District poll, with another 12 percent undecided. Kind announced last August that he would not...
BBC

Charlie Crist: Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

Democratic voters have picked congressman Charlie Crist to take on Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections. Mr Crist beat the state's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, in the last big election day before November's vote. Democrats are eager to eclipse rising star Mr DeSantis amid expectations he will...
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
AFP

Win for pro-choice Democrats cools talk of US midterm Republican romp

Democrats celebrated victory Wednesday in a US special election seen as the last bellwether of the public mood on abortion ahead of November's midterms, as the party seeks to make reproductive rights a key issue in the campaign. Democrats are now arguing that the race provides the most encouraging sign yet that November's midterm election might not be the bloodbath many have been anticipating. 
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

