Lightfoot: Media isn't offering complete picture about crime

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago has been recognized for its efforts to curb violence, and she blames the news media for making it seem as if things are worse than they really are.

The Community Justice Action Fund ranks Chicago among the top cities in the nation for the broad range of its violence prevention programs, policies and services.

Lightfoot said her administration’s efforts are bearing fruit, including an 18% drop in homicides over last year.

But when told many residents still don’t feel safe, she fired back.

“The perception, if it’s not accurately reported by the media, will continue to fuel a feeling that the entire city isn’t safe,” Lightfoot said. “It is important for our residents to know that we have a plan that we have implemented that is showing progress.

“And it’s critical that the media report that.”

She conceded that a lack of accountability for people who commit gun crimes has also led to more perpetrators feeling bolder about using violence.

