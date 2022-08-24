ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot: Media isn't offering complete picture about crime

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago has been recognized for its efforts to curb violence, and she blames the news media for making it seem as if things are worse than they really are.

The Community Justice Action Fund ranks Chicago among the top cities in the nation for the broad range of its violence prevention programs, policies and services.

Lightfoot said her administration’s efforts are bearing fruit, including an 18% drop in homicides over last year.

But when told many residents still don’t feel safe, she fired back.

“The perception, if it’s not accurately reported by the media, will continue to fuel a feeling that the entire city isn’t safe,” Lightfoot said. “It is important for our residents to know that we have a plan that we have implemented that is showing progress.

“And it’s critical that the media report that.”

She conceded that a lack of accountability for people who commit gun crimes has also led to more perpetrators feeling bolder about using violence.

Comments / 15

Whatever!
2d ago

Yeah right Lori, that's why the richest man in Illinois left

Reply
11
Frank58
2d ago

things are bad. yes your numbers went high in 2021 due to pandemic and the criminal George Floyd, but your numbers are still high over the last 20 years even with the pathetic 28% drop. homicides are up shootings are up carjackings are a sweet sky high burglaries are up so where is this good point that you want to make

Reply
2
David Cherry
2d ago

Things are worse than they really are. Businesses aren’t living the Water Tower for no reason.

Reply(1)
4
 

qrockonline.com

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Injustice Watch

Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report

In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
