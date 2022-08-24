ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Markwayne Mullins wins Republican bid for U.S. Senator Inhofe’s seat

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Q1Hk_0hShUqYv00

TULSA, Okla. — Congressman Markwayne Mullin has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat. Mullin beat out former state House speaker T.W. Shannon for the nomination.

Mullin is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, with his term set to end in 2023. The new representative for Mullin’s district will be voted on this November.

Mullin is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. If elected in November, he will become the only current Indigenous U.S. Senator, and just the fifth in the Senate’s history.

Before Congress, Mullin founded multiple companies, including Mullin Plumbing, Mullin Environmental, Mullin Services, Mullin Properties and Rowan’s Steakhouse.

He will face off against Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in November’s general election. Horn won her Democratic bid in an uncontested race.

The winner will fill he remainder of Inhofe’s term. Inhofe announced in February 2022 his retirement from Congress. He has been in office since 1994.

FOX23 will continue to monitor other primary runoff races Tuesday night. Download the FOX23 News App to receives live election results as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Kendra Horn
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#House#The Cherokee Nation#Mullin Plumbing#Mullin Services#Democratic#Cox Media Group
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy