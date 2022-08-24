Read full article on original website
United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning. It was the 30th United Way Day of Caring in Allen County and Human Agricultural Cooperative Co-Founder Ty Simmons says the volunteers’ work will serve families all over the city.
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
Kids Who Care: NACS students lead nation in cancer research fundraising
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools is a nationwide leader in fundraising with the American Cancer Society. This is largely due to the efforts of some incredible elementary school students. Students like Quentin Pruitt don’t need a medical degree to understand why fundraising to fight cancer is...
Manchester University students spend Day of Caring at Super Shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The United Way Day of Caring isn’t over just yet. Group leaders celebrated the community service day Wednesday, but one local college is keeping the volunteering going. So, though the temperature may be hot, and the work can be a bit tedious, Manchester University...
Sweetwater supports Habitat for Humanity panel build
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Habitat for Humanity got a helping hand from employees at Sweetwater on Thursday. Over 100 employees from the store and organization spent the day at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, building the interior and exterior walls for a future habitat home. Not only did they...
Sweetwater to host job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Sweetwater will host a job fair and hiring event on Wednesday at The Impact Center at 3420 East Paulding Avenue in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 - 6 p.m. They are looking to hire approximately 100 employees for shipping specialist roles in its climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 in Fort Wayne. Those interested in the positions must be able to stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, lift up to 50 pounds, and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
TRAA discusses higher pay for employees, hiring goals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The big topic of conversation at Thursday's Three Rivers Ambulance Authority Board Meeting: higher pay. TRAA is expected to increase pay by $5 an hour for medics and $2 an hour for dispatchers. The goal is for those increases to take effect Sept. 1. A...
Step forward for Poka-Bache Connector, City Council passes interlocal agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carlton Bradtmiller and his family are regular Pufferbelly Trail users. “It’s biker-friendly and walker-friendly. We got little bells here,” Bradtmiller said. Pufferbelly Trail is a segment of the Poka-Bache Connector — a State Visionary Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park to Ouabache...
Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom
Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the county building a new jail in Southeast Fort Wayne. Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom. Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the...
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Indiana’s Huntington County
The invasive spotted lanternfly was first found in Indiana last year in Switzerland County in the southeast part of the state. Now the insect has also been found up north in Huntington County. Since other counties in the state haven’t reported the pest, it’s not clear how it got there.
