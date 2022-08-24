Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Sony to Release PlayStation VR2 Headset Early 2023
After offering a first look earlier this year, Sony has now officially announced an “early 2023” release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The second iteration of PlayStation‘s flagship virtual reality headset promises to be a significant upgrade, offering up to 4K resolution, a 120 HZ refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, and over 20 VR games at launch including No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
The Xbox Series S includes a free game at Best Buy — here are the ones to pick
For a limited time, Best Buy is offering your choice of a free digital game with the $299 Xbox Series S, with lots of eligible heavy hitters like Elden Ring and Madden NFL 23.
FIFA・
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Yardbarker
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
GOLF・
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
Every PS5 video game delay 2022: Upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2022. We've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond.
PS5 stock live: Currys and Game restocks continue as Sony increases console price
Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully, the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles now readily available. Just yesterday, PlayStation announced the PS5 would be receiving a price hike in order to offset rising manufacturing costs. Luckily, we’ve still managed to spot a few bundles available at the same price before the increase was announced. Today, PS5 bundles are available at AO, Argos, Currys, EE, ShopTo, Studio, Base, Scan, Box and at some branches of Smyths Toys. Stock is running low at Game, while PS5 digital edition bundles are in...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Polygon
PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5
The PlayStation 5 is getting a new controller: the DualSense Edge, a premium variant with additional buttons, customization options, and the ability to swap between different control presets. As shown in its Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 trailer, the DualSense Edge has two new “back buttons” (directly behind the analog...
technewstoday.com
How to Resync Controllers on PS4 and PS5?
The PS4 and the PS5 are not perfect machines, as they can suffer from many errors. For example, you might be here with a question: how to resync controllers on PS4 and PS5?. Your peripherals could be suffering from physical damage or hardware damage. Common issues include dust, rust, bent ports, outdated firmware, and random bocks.
