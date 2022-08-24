Read full article on original website
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
Stereogum
Freedy Johnston – “Darlin'” (Feat. Aimee Mann)
Next month, the veteran singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston is releasing his first new album in seven years, Back On The Road To You. He’s shared a handful of songs from it already — including “Madeline’s Eye” and “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl” — and today he’s back with another one, a collaboration with Aimee Mann called “Darlin’.”
soultracks.com
Iconic jazz leader Creed Taylor dies at 93
(August 24, 2022) He was a giant in the jazz world who helped advance the careers of countless stars during his periods at Verve Records, Impulse, A&M and particularly his own CTI label. We are sad to report the passing of the iconic Creed Taylor at age 93. The Virginia-born...
Creed Taylor, Jazz Producer Who Founded Impulse! Records, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor, the venerated jazz producer who founded Impulse! Records and CTI, has died. The Verve Label Group confirmed the news. He was 93. Taylor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he worked on over 300 albums, including recordings by Charles Mingus, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and João Gilberto, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, and countless others. He frequently encouraged jazz musicians to work with artists and material outside their respective repertoires, thereby broadening their commercial appeal.
Slipped Disc
Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51
The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
Popculture
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
Billboard
Publishing Briefs: Reservoir Signs ‘Industry Baby’ Writer; SMP Pairs With Taiko
Reservoir Media has signed a go-forward publishing deal with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and trombonist Nick Lee. Perhaps best known for composing the horn melody for Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, Lee has also become a go-to collaborator for artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Vince Staples, Dillon Francis, Mustard, Stray Kids, CL, JJ Lin, and more. In addition to working with some of the industry’s coolest stars, Lee also scores network TV shows like NBC’s Grand Crew and Fox’s Welcome to Flatch. Up next, he will be co-composing the Netflix drama The Brothers Sun.
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
The FADER
Song You Need: The enchanting indie pop of Fauness’s “Mystery”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fauness is the rare kind of pop artist who makes music that fully feels like stepping into a secret garden, its textures and themes manicured yet exciting and wild, a space that would be choked out by clumsier hands. Active since 2018, Cora Gilroy-Ware's alias has stuck to releasing EPs and singles instead of a full body of work. If she was taking her time, the strategy paid off: just last year, Fauness's single "Dragonfly" came in at No. 64 on our Best Songs of 2021 list. That all changes this fall, when Fauness will release her debut album The Golden Ass on October 28 via Cascine, co-produced by Fauness and Jam City. Today, she premieres the music video for its just-released lead single "Mystery."
thebrag.com
Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour
Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
hypebeast.com
Moses Sumney Unveils ‘A Performance in V Acts’ Concert Film
Multidisciplinary musician Moses Sumney has announced his forthcoming concert film A Performance in V Acts. Coming behind Sumney’s 2020 Live from Blackalachia album and full-length feature film, the new concert film also taps into the artist’s Grae repertoire. As the album from Sumney never got the chance to tour due to several reasons including covid, A Performance in V Acts represents the final extent of Sumney’s poetic second studio album.
Björk to Launch New Podcast Discussing Famed Albums
Acclaimed songwriter and performer Björk is launching a new podcast. The Icelandic artist, who rarely is in the public eye, announced the news on Thursday (August 25). The new show will be called Björk: Sonic Symbolism. And according to a press statement, she will be discussing the “textures, timbres and emotional landscapes” of each of her records.
Blondie Were New York Punk’s Pop Masters. They’re Still Ahead of Their Time
In the late Seventies, Blondie were the most widely mocked band of CBGB’s first punk wave — too pop, not rigorous enough. But after they hit Number One in early 1979 with “Heart of Glass,” their pasticheurs-and-proud stance not only made their string of hits a rare shot of excitement on early-Eighties radio, they foretold the way hits of the future would be stitched together from different genres. Blondie look increasingly visionary in the rearview. It helped that Blondie’s songwriting was, early on, a fairly open door: In its first incarnation, from 1974 to 1982, all seven members wrote, with...
