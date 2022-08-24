The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fauness is the rare kind of pop artist who makes music that fully feels like stepping into a secret garden, its textures and themes manicured yet exciting and wild, a space that would be choked out by clumsier hands. Active since 2018, Cora Gilroy-Ware's alias has stuck to releasing EPs and singles instead of a full body of work. If she was taking her time, the strategy paid off: just last year, Fauness's single "Dragonfly" came in at No. 64 on our Best Songs of 2021 list. That all changes this fall, when Fauness will release her debut album The Golden Ass on October 28 via Cascine, co-produced by Fauness and Jam City. Today, she premieres the music video for its just-released lead single "Mystery."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO