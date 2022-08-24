It is with great sadness to announce that Dennis C. Foor, 73, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, died on July 21, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Oren V. Foor and the late Idabell V. Foor. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Gerald R. Foor. He was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Charleroi Hospital. He graduated from the last class of Rostraver High in 1966. He then graduated from California State Teachers College, receiving his degree in biology after just two and a half years. He then went on to teach in the Upper Saint Clair School District for 39 years. He was a dedicated teacher who always went the extra step with his students. He helped initiate many new teaching techniques for middle school science programs. Many of his students stayed connected after graduating. During a teaching sabbatical, he spent six months designing and teaching science courses for outdoor school in the Florida Keys. Dennis married the love of his life, Lana Yatchyshyn, on March 11, 1972, in Monessen. He and the family enjoyed camping in their trailer, traveling to many places in the Eastern U.S. Husband, father, uncle, brother, friend is a great understatement. He and Lana were always there to help anyone. Always having people in for a meal and association. They took into their home and cared for Lana’s parents and her aunt and uncle through severe illness. He and Lana spent time doing missionary work in the area before he started teaching. He belonged to the Clearwater, Fla., Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and formerly to the Monessen Congregation for many years. He is survived by the love of his life, Lana of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Alexia Blume (Brigham) of Canonsburg, Pa.; son, Brandon of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Monte Foor (Virginia) of York, Pa.; and his identical twin, Darrell Foor (Suzy) of Rostraver Township, who is lost without him. Funeral services and burial are private at his request. Condolences can be sent through his brother, Darrell, at [email protected]

