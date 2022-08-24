Read full article on original website
Dennis C. Foor – Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon
It is with great sadness to announce that Dennis C. Foor, 73, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, died on July 21, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Oren V. Foor and the late Idabell V. Foor. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Gerald R. Foor. He was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Charleroi Hospital. He graduated from the last class of Rostraver High in 1966. He then graduated from California State Teachers College, receiving his degree in biology after just two and a half years. He then went on to teach in the Upper Saint Clair School District for 39 years. He was a dedicated teacher who always went the extra step with his students. He helped initiate many new teaching techniques for middle school science programs. Many of his students stayed connected after graduating. During a teaching sabbatical, he spent six months designing and teaching science courses for outdoor school in the Florida Keys. Dennis married the love of his life, Lana Yatchyshyn, on March 11, 1972, in Monessen. He and the family enjoyed camping in their trailer, traveling to many places in the Eastern U.S. Husband, father, uncle, brother, friend is a great understatement. He and Lana were always there to help anyone. Always having people in for a meal and association. They took into their home and cared for Lana’s parents and her aunt and uncle through severe illness. He and Lana spent time doing missionary work in the area before he started teaching. He belonged to the Clearwater, Fla., Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and formerly to the Monessen Congregation for many years. He is survived by the love of his life, Lana of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Alexia Blume (Brigham) of Canonsburg, Pa.; son, Brandon of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Monte Foor (Virginia) of York, Pa.; and his identical twin, Darrell Foor (Suzy) of Rostraver Township, who is lost without him. Funeral services and burial are private at his request. Condolences can be sent through his brother, Darrell, at [email protected]
Lawrence M. Davis – Whitsett
Lawrence M. Davis, 98, of Whitsett, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at The Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lawrence was born in Vanderbilt, Pa., to the late Catherine Bates. Lawrence attended Perry High School, before joining the United States Army. After his tour in Europe, he returned home only to head to Detroit, Mich. to work at the Ford Motor Company. After a few years, he decided to leave Ford and pursue a new career with the B&O Railroad Company, where he later would become a supervisor. After 25 years at B&O, Lawrence decided to retire. After retirement, Lawrence spent his free time hanging out at the Perry Drug Store with his friends and scratching off lottery tickets. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Bates; his loving wife, Virginia (Stevenson) Davis; five brothers, Gilbert Davis, Jesse Bates, Marvin Bates, James Bates and Reginald Bates; three sisters, Bernice Bates, Pauline (Bates) Diggs, and Edith (Bates) Peters; a daughter, Catherine (Davis) Lippencott; and two sons-in-law, Chauncy Lippencott and Kenny Johns. In December 2021, Lawrence was invited to the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. When he returned, he was so excited to tell everyone about the amazing time he had and how everyone he met was so nice, saying, “I would go back in a heartbeat.” Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, Lorraine Davis, Whitsett, James Davis, Monroeville, Albert (Darlene) Davis, Carrollton, Ga., Barbara Johns, Uniontown and Daphne Davis, Arlington, Va.; a sister, Marcine Ramsey, Whitsett; a brother, Walter Bates, Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Marcie Rucker; special friends, Skip Pirilla, Jim Blair and Jim Cronin; and a host of family and many friends. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett, with 1 p.m. the hour of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
