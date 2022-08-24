Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage
Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.
The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family. Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner have signed a first-look deal with the film studio and re-upped with Warner Bros. TV, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Reeves is attached to direct and co-write a sequel to The Batman, the Robert Pattinson film that grossed $770.8 million globally this year. He will pen the script with Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the first installment. On the TV side, Warners is moving forward with a spinoff starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the villain he played in The Batman. Reeves...
Collider
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Batgirl is getting "funeral screenings" for cast and crew – before being locked away for good
Top-secret screenings are taking place this week
In Entertainment: DC Delays, 'Batgirl' Funeral Screening & Olivia Wilde Speaks Out
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with Warner Bros. Discovery pushing back the release of DC superhero movies “Aquaman” and “Shazam”, a secret screening for the canceled “Batgirl” being shown to cast and crew on the Warner lot, and Olivia Wilde addresses the incident involving custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Nun 2’ lands release date for the Halloween season
One of The Conjuring franchise’s spin-offs, The Nun, has now had its sequel land a suitably spooky release date. Announced to be in the works at 2022 CinemaCon, the follow-up to the 2018 box-office success will see Bonnie Aarons return to the role of Valak / The Nun and fans can now count down the days until they see her back in action. After the original grossed $365 million from a $22 million budget, it was almost certain to return.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans overjoyed to know ‘The Batman’ sequel is definitely safe
The DC universe is in crisis right now, with Warner Bros. Discovery revamping its plans for the superhero franchise across the board, so it’s come as a great relief to DC devotees that The Batman 2 is officially a-go. Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures hit theaters this past March, and it earned itself a rabid fanbase in the process, a fanbase desperate for more of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.
IGN
Gotham Knights: Check Out a Harley Quinn Boss Fight - IGN First
We discovered that Harley Quinn would be a major Gotham Knights villain earlier this week, and now we have a section of a boss fight against her to reveal. Harley is part of one of Gotham Knights' villain arcs, entire questlines centred around the activities of of a supervillain, which run in parallel to the main storyline. Warner Bros. Games Montreal's version of Harley has come through her Joker and Suicide Squad phases, and is now setting out to become a master criminal on her own terms.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans are praying for a ‘Batgirl’ leak after internal screening announced
There’s still hope in the DC Universe, as fans are rallying around a potential leak of Batgirl following a new update. After it was announced that Warner Bros. would be doing some severe cost-cutting to try and get the company out of debt, Batgirl fell into the line of fire. The film had already wrapped filming as was deep into post-production according to its directors, but is now stuck in the annals of film history.
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Black Phone, Moon Knight and Reality Bites actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, Secret Origin of the Batwheels. The half-hour Batwheels program is slated to premiere Sept. 17 as part...
‘Batgirl’ Directors: Studio Blocked Our Access to Footage After Scrapping the Movie
“Batgirl” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah didn’t hold back in clarifying what really happened behind Warner Bros. Discovery shockingly shelving the DC superhero installment. On August 2, IndieWire confirmed that “Batgirl” would be shelved indefinitely after originally being set for an HBO Max release. The film had a reported budget of $90 million due to COVID protocols and shutdowns piling onto the already-$80-million movie. Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) starred in the title role, with J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser rounding out the cast. Co-directors El Arbi and Fallah are still determined, however, for “Batgirl” to eventually see the...
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
R.I.P. 'Batgirl': Warner Bros. reportedly holding 'funeral screenings' for DC film
The cast and crew of 'Batgirl' are reportedly getting a chance to watch the superhero film this week after Warner Bros. abandoned plans to release it.
ComicBook
The Nun Sequel Gets 2023 Release Date
Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema will conjure The Nun 2 in 2023. Set within The Conjuring universe and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, 2018's The Nun saw novice nun Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun: Valak (Bonnie Aarons). The supernatural villain — who is condemned to Hell two decades later by clairvoyant paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in the Wan-directed The Conjuring 2 — will now return on September 8, 2023, as Warner Bros. shuffles its 2022 and 2023 release calendar.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
