Bay News 9
Democrat Aramis Ayala wins AG primary to face Republican Ashley Moody
Aramis Ayala will challenge Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in the Nov. 8 general election after clinching the Democratic Party’s nomination in Tuesday night’s primary. Decision 2022. LIVE ELECTION RESULTS. Was your mail ballot counted?. What happens if you voted on a provisional ballot?. Download the Spectrum News...
Bay News 9
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Bay News 9
Incumbent Kathy Castor cruises to victory in congressional district race
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn claimed comfortable victories Tuesday in congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. Cohn took 33 percent of the vote to win a five-person race in District 15, which covers parts of Polk, Hillsborough and Pasco. Cohn, a former television investigative news...
Bay News 9
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Bay News 9
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
Bay News 9
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
Bay News 9
NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
Bay News 9
Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach
MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
Bay News 9
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Bay News 9
FEMA going 'door to door' to help people in Kentucky impacted by flooding
Intense rainfall made its way through Kentucky in late July, causing disastrous flash flooding that left at least 39 dead and displacing hundreds of others. It was the first time the state had ever experienced flash flooding of this magnitude. The Biden administration signed off on a major disaster declaration...
Bay News 9
Doula stresses importance of advocating for birthing parents
FORT WORTH, Texas — More than 700 women die in the U.S. from pregnancy-related complications within one year of giving birth. In Texas, 4 out of 5 maternal deaths are preventable. It was Yenny James’ own birthing experience that led her passion to become a doula. A doula...
Bay News 9
Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce helps local entrepreneurs succeed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — You can most likely find Kyonna Michelle Gray at work in one of her many offices. She owns several businesses, including a prenatal company. She also sells cars, bounce house rentals, owns a child care business for children with special needs and helps others start their own business. Another business of Grays is Men to Millionaire Mentorship, where she helps teens and adults get back on track.
Bay News 9
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
Bay News 9
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
Bay News 9
State begins taking applications for retail cannabis dispensary licenses
NEW YORK—The state Office of Cannabis Management is taking applications for people interested in applying for a retail marijuana dispensary license, the board said Thursday at a virtual news conference. The launch of the application portal for CAURD, Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, the first adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries...
Bay News 9
New York's top cannabis official breaks down application process
Chris Alexander, the executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" to break down the requirements and process for New Yorkers to enter the cannabis market. The application process opened up Thursday.
Bay News 9
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Bay News 9
Disney World updates fireworks show, Universal adds menus to HHN stands and SeaWorld offers Fun Card deal
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to this week's episode here!
Bay News 9
Don’t Stop Believin': Journey returns to Hawaii
HONOLULU — Journey will perform on Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. for Hawaii residents and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in-person at the venue box office, according to a press release. Residents will be verified by having Hawaii zip codes for their credit cards’ billing address and will be able to purchase up to eight tickets. The tickets will then be sold to anyone starting Sept. 3. The price for tickets is $55 plus service fees and general excise tax.
