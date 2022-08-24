Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency
Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation
Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Star Possibly Moving to Main Roster Very Soon
Over the past month, we've seen several former NXT stars moving to Raw or SmackDown, including Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, and now we might be about to see an NXT 2.0 star make that jump as well. A new report by PWInsider states that there's been a lot of talk over the last week within WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa could be headed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month. Sikoa has been rumored for a call-up for a while now, though an injury seemed to derail those plans for a bit.
ComicBook
AEW Star Suspended Over Backstage Altercation (Update)
AEW handed Eddie Kingston a suspension several weeks ago after a physical altercation took place between himself and Sammy Guevara in Minneapolis earlier this month. The issue stemmed from comments Guevara made about Kingston's appearance during a promo, prompting "The Mad King" to confront him once Guevara returned backstage. Kingston's suspension has reportedly already ended and he is expected to be back on AEW programming next week.
411mania.com
Renee Paquette On WWE’s Recent Changes Following Triple H Takeover, Is Happy For Michael Cole
Renee Paquette is happy to see people in WWE shine more brightly as a result of the company’s recent changes, and Michael Cole in particular. Paquette discussed the recent tweaks to WWE’s product since Vince McMahon exited and Triple H took over creative on the latest episode of The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
ComicBook
Big Update on WWE Moving Monday Night Raw to TV-14
Summer 2022 has been a historic season for professional wrestling. Vince McMahon officially retired from his corporate WWE positions, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to head of creative, and just last night Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Title in a shocking squash match against CM Punk. Before any of those stories unfolded, a report surfaced in mid-July that hinted at WWE taking its product in a more adult-oriented direction. On July 14th, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that WWE would be shifting Monday Night Raw back to a TV-14 rating. While this was never confirmed outright, Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee alluded to the rumored change in a recent promo.
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
ComicBook
AEW Reportedly Told To Make A Major Change By Warner Brothers Discovery
All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about pushing the limits on its TV-14 television rating. While it's not a weekly occurrence, AEW Dynamite has been home to death matches, bloody title fights, and death-defying stunts. That said, irregularity is not universal among AEW's adult-oriented aspects. Nearly every in-ring promo has utilized the allowed curse words, and some have even gone overboard by dropping f-bombs. Unlike WWE, who's TV-PG rating allows for sparing use of b---h and a--, AEW also has s--t in its vernacular, and fires it off on a consistent basis.
ComicBook
Current WWE Superstar Was Almost Given Hulk Hogan's "Real American" as His Entrance Theme
Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme is synonymous with the six-time former WWE Champion's career. But, as Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter this week, the theme was almost passed to him. Ali has been mostly used on Main Event tapings for quite some time and earlier this week he admitted that he was looking to find himself. He wrote, "I've always found myself toning down who I am to be more 'marketable'...and because of that I find myself trying to find myself. I'm Pakistani. I'm Indian. I'm American. I'm Muslim. I'm Mustafa Ali. And I'm gonna embrace all that. Screw being marketable. I'm gonna be a message."
ComicBook
WWE's Rey Mysterio and The Miz Appearing on Family Feud
A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE
This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
ComicBook
AEW Will Reveal Exclusive Footage of CM Punk After Title Loss on Rampage
All Elite Wrestling shocked the world on this week's Dynamite, which featured the anticipated Undisputed AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. It was surprising enough that the match was taking place on Dynamite and not at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but then things shifted into another gear when Moxley completely squashed Punk and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Fans saw Punk being helped up the ramp and he briefly looked back at Moxley, but Tony Khan just announced that we'll get more exclusive footage of Punk after the match on this week's Rampage.
PWMania
Speculation on Bruce Prichard’s Status With WWE Under the Triple H Regime
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James has rejoined WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett’s hiring was suggested to Vince McMahon by Bruce Prichard. Due to the fact that Prichard is not regarded as a member of Triple H’s team, there is a lot of speculation regarding his status with WWE.
