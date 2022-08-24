ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

First time at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
Woodworking exhibit offers kids a chance to get hands-on at NYS Fair

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing food and lots of family-friendly fun to Syracuse. Some of the exhibits at the Fair offer kids an opportunity to get engaged, including the woodworking exhibit in the Agricultural Museum. Ed Siegel, from...
The Veggie Patch offers vegetarian options at 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brings food and fun to Syracuse, but for some, food to fit their lifestyle may be a little hard to find. One food stand is combating that by offering vegetarian food options for fairgoers. The Veggie...
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
The NY State Fair gates open just as the sun makes a triumphant return

Geddes, N.Y. — A smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at Gate One of the New York State Fairgrounds this morning to kick off this year’s Fair. By 8 a.m., a winding line normally stretches to State Fair Boulevard. Today? The line was seven deep with an hour to go before the official start to the 2022 State Fair. But those waiting were greeted by clear skies and a blazing sun.
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more

GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?

Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
Gallery: Day 2 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair in photos

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair was Agricultural Career Day. On Thursday, the Fair kicked off with horse hunter and jumper classes and the return of the World of Horses exhibit. Irish punk band, the Prodigals, rock band, Great White, and...
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
