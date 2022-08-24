Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
First time at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
cnycentral.com
Woodworking exhibit offers kids a chance to get hands-on at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing food and lots of family-friendly fun to Syracuse. Some of the exhibits at the Fair offer kids an opportunity to get engaged, including the woodworking exhibit in the Agricultural Museum. Ed Siegel, from...
cnycentral.com
The Veggie Patch offers vegetarian options at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brings food and fun to Syracuse, but for some, food to fit their lifestyle may be a little hard to find. One food stand is combating that by offering vegetarian food options for fairgoers. The Veggie...
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The NY State Fair gates open just as the sun makes a triumphant return
Geddes, N.Y. — A smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at Gate One of the New York State Fairgrounds this morning to kick off this year’s Fair. By 8 a.m., a winding line normally stretches to State Fair Boulevard. Today? The line was seven deep with an hour to go before the official start to the 2022 State Fair. But those waiting were greeted by clear skies and a blazing sun.
cnycentral.com
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more
GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?
Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Gallery: Day 2 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair in photos
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair was Agricultural Career Day. On Thursday, the Fair kicked off with horse hunter and jumper classes and the return of the World of Horses exhibit. Irish punk band, the Prodigals, rock band, Great White, and...
cnycentral.com
World of Horses exhibit at NYS Fair offers fairgoers up close look, education on horses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The World of Horses exhibit returned to the 2022 Great New York State Fair after a few years of hiatus, to give fairgoers a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses. Boomer and Rosie are just two of the mini horses that fairgoers...
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
cnycentral.com
Family-run food stand Fresh Mex offers gigantic burritos at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As the 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, the 13-day event brought food and fun to Syracuse, attracting food lovers from all over Central New York. The options for food at the Fair seem endless, but one food stand commands attention...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
Hot Dog! Dirty Hog Wine Shake Among Tasty Treats at New York State Fair
There are so many things to see and do during the 13-day Great New York State Fair. From entertainment and exhibits to food and fun, there's something for everyone, including several interesting food and beverage combinations you'll want to try. More than 100 vendors, 15 of them new this year,...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Comments / 0