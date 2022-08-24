Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Essence
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Dems target Gov. Ron DeSantis over "raid" comments
TALLAHASSEE --- Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI search Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump. During a news conference Tuesday morning outside the governor's mansion, Democratic candidate Nikki Fried said both political parties should tone down inflammatory rhetoric about the search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to conduct their investigation. "We are all waiting for lots of answers from yesterday, and we all deserve them," Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, said. "But...
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
Release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit expected as Biden decries Republicans’ ‘semi-fascism’ – live
Deadline looms for unsealing of redacted affidavit authorizing search of Donald Trump’s Florida property
