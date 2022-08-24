Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
420 Hotels breaks ground on cannabis consumption lounge next monthMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Related
New research facility in Broomfield emphasizes aviation's science role
BROOMFIELD, Colo — The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is celebrating the completed reconstruction of a major research facility in Colorado that supports airborne science projects across the globe. Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the new $25 million Broomfield building replaces one that was more than...
milehighcre.com
Saunders Breaks Ground on Regis Jesuit High School Science & Innovation Center
On August 12, Saunders and Regis Jesuit High School broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot Science & Innovation Center in front of a large crowd of students, parents, faculty, administrators and dedicated donors. This new building will serve every student and exponentially expand project-based learning and collaboration among the school’s 1700 young men and women. The facility’s programming will elevate the STEM offerings and further complement the strong liberal arts foundation offered in Regis Jesuit’s unique single-gender instruction model.
Aurora celebrates 50 new American citizens from 27 countries
AURORA, Colo. — The newest American citizens were celebrated in Aurora – 50 people from 27 countries received their U.S. citizenship on Wednesday. "I'm so proud of myself because I did it by myself, even though I thought I cannot do it," said Lukwaii PJ Kohler. "I'm going to go back to study to get my degree and find some great job for me."
5280.com
Meet the Tokyo Native Behind Colorado’s Red Bird Chicken
On Red Bird Farms’ processing floor in Englewood, countless whole birds in bins await trimming. A huge machine sorts breasts by weight. Another contraption zips them up into vacuum-sealed, plastic tray containers—a shelf-packaging method that enables Red Bird to preserve the freshness of its poultry pieces without freezing them. It seems as though all the chicken on Earth might be in this one building, until 75-year-old owner and Tokyo native Mareo Torito puts things into perspective: While his team processes as much as 20,000 pounds of a given product at once, competitors like Perdue and Tyson do two million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$10,000 federal loan forgiveness relieves Latino students' debt
DENVER — As students head back to school, excitement fills college campuses, but there's also a sense of relief for some, as President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. While the loan forgiveness will inevitably impact many, students...
Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?
It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food Handled
I have been to this wonderful restaurant more than once, now!. They have combo plates that are right up my alley with traditional Chinese dishes with fried rice and an egg roll for $10.95 to $11.95.
The Affordable Arts Festival Welcomes 50 New Artists to its 2022 Show
Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union! Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
getnews.info
The Most Trusted Solar Panel Installation Company in Denver, CO
ARE Solar is a top-rated solar panel company providing the most reliable solar energy solutions in Denver and the surrounding cities. The reputable solar company provides custom design solar panel installation solutions for companies and homeowners in Denver. They also take pride in having certified solar installers, competitive pricing, state-of-the-art equipment, and devotion to helping individuals be energy independent.
Oil and gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site because of pollution concerns
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
gwwestword.com
Off-campus issues down with closed lunch for freshmen, sophomores
When students showed up to Greeley West High School this August they found that for the freshman, and sophomores, off campus lunch privileges were no longer available. For many this was expected, but for some this was a slap in the face. Last year, there were a number of off-campus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boulderbeat.news
Homelessness 101: Who, What, When, Where
Homelessness is the state of being without a primary residence. That could mean living in a car, a shelter or on the streets — the most visible forms of homelessness. It also includes couch-surfing or living with friends, or sleeping in a hotel/motel; any living situation that is meant to be temporary.
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
Airline delays strand passengers at DIA, other airports
Storms and other issues have snarled air traffic at Denver International Airport and others across the nation for days. Airlines canceled dozens of flights at DIA which prompted United Airlines to offer cots to stranded customers.Ann-Louise Kuhns and her daughter Molly were delayed in Denver for hours before their flight to Sacramento. That delay set them back nearly a full day and cost them more than $1,000 to depart on another airline."I think it's kind of this hunger games feeling that you have when it happens because you're kind of... Everybody's on their own, and you can't really reach anybody to help," said Kuhns. The weather and other issues are having a cascade effect on the entire system in part because airlines and air traffic control centers have major staffing shortages.The government will soon launch a new website that lets passengers see what kind of accommodations airlines will provide for delays and cancelations. The Department of Transportation is also working on new regulations that would require airlines to refund passengers for flight disruptions.
Boulder Clarion
Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival
In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
Two Larimer County residents test positive for West Nile virus
Two Larimer County residents have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the county's health department said Tuesday, the first known cases of the infection there this year. The two cases are at least the sixth and seventh known human cases identified in Colorado this season, according to data provided by the state Department of Public Health and Environment. The first human case was identified in Delta County in late July.
investmacro.com
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
By Aisling Pigott, University of Colorado Boulder; Jennifer Scheib, University of Colorado Boulder, and Kyri Baker, University of Colorado Boulder. Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0