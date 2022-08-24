Storms and other issues have snarled air traffic at Denver International Airport and others across the nation for days. Airlines canceled dozens of flights at DIA which prompted United Airlines to offer cots to stranded customers.Ann-Louise Kuhns and her daughter Molly were delayed in Denver for hours before their flight to Sacramento. That delay set them back nearly a full day and cost them more than $1,000 to depart on another airline."I think it's kind of this hunger games feeling that you have when it happens because you're kind of... Everybody's on their own, and you can't really reach anybody to help," said Kuhns. The weather and other issues are having a cascade effect on the entire system in part because airlines and air traffic control centers have major staffing shortages.The government will soon launch a new website that lets passengers see what kind of accommodations airlines will provide for delays and cancelations. The Department of Transportation is also working on new regulations that would require airlines to refund passengers for flight disruptions.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO