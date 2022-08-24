ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

New season, same goal for Menominee: Beat Marinette

By MATT LEHMANN
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

EagleHerald Sports Editor

MENOMINEE—A new season begins with a familiar foe, as the Menominee Maroons kick off the 2022 season with the 116th edition of the M&M Game against Marinette at Higley Stadium on Friday.

Friday’s contest also marks the debut of new Menominee head coach Chad Brandt, the former longtime coach of the Stephenson Eagles who has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach for the Maroons.

“Our kids do not need any more motivation to go out there and compete. Marinette is always circled on the calendar and this game is important to both teams for so many reasons,” Brandt said. “These kids have played Pop Warner together, played Little League together, heck a lot of them are probably friends any other time of the year. But things are different during M&M week.”

While Friday will be the first time that the Maroons take the field for action, their cross-town rivals already have one game under their belt, and it was an impressive one.

The Marines clobbered Green Bay East 41-0 in Marinette’s season-opener one week ago. It was Marinette’s first victory since 2020 and its first shutout on defense since the 2018 season.

“Marinette has some really good athletes that they’re able to sprinkle all over the field. They’re big up front and they’re physical. Defensively those kids fly to the football and they’re going to pursue the ball,” Brandt said.

Against the Red Devils, Marinette’s defense set the tone by limiting GBE to just 88 yards of total offense. Brandt knows that such an offensive output by Menominee will not suffice on Friday.

“We’re going to need to line up and block well, first of all. The game is won and lost in the trenches and with Marinette’s size, we’re going to have to make sure that we stick with our assignments and finish the play,” he said.

Defensively, the Maroons will have to contend with a Marinette rushing attack that racked up 340 yards of offense against GBE. The Marines, long known for their punishing rushing attack, hit several big plays against the Red Devils, and that quick-strike ability means that Menominee will have to play assignment-sure football.

“Communication on defense will be key,” Brandt said. “Just like they do, we’re going to need to fly to the football because one-on-one tackling against Marinette’s kids won’t cut it.”

Recent M&M Game history has been good to the Maroons.

Menominee has won 19 of the past 22 M&M Games, with Marinette’s last victory coming at Higley Stadium back in 2018. The Maroons hold the all-time series edge 57-51-7.

Working against the Maroons in this year’s game is the fact that a wealth of returning talent graduated from last year’s team, including All-State tailback Aidan Bellisle, along with key performers such as Brady Schultz and Joe Gimbel.

Meanwhile, the Marines return largely intact from a season ago, and that Marines team came tantalizing close to downing Menominee at Walton Belsch Field, ultimately losing 25-16.

All that sets the table for what should be a hugely entertaining and evenly matched contest.

“We’re a young team. This is this group’s first M&M Game together, so they’re going to be extra excited,” Brandt said. “As a coach, being able to participate in the M&M Game is an honor. We’re amped up to take the field on Friday.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Marinette High School office from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. General admission tickets will be sold at Higley Stadium on Friday for $5.

The 116th M&M Game will kick off at 7 p.m.

