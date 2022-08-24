Read full article on original website
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Interlachen Rams
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - With the start of their high school football season just over 24 hours away, the Interlachen Rams are ready to rumble this fall. “I’m just looking for a better season than last year, honestly,” said Interlachen senior wide receiver Rickey Astin. “I feel like since most of the team’s seniors, I feel like we’re going to bring more than we did last year.”
WCJB
Season Preview: Riverside Christian Wranglers
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -One team entering a whole new world of high school football this fall is the Riverside Christian Wranglers. Led by head coach Steven Hall, the Wranglers are now competing in 11-man football for the first time following five seasons in 6-man and one more in the 8-man division.
WCJB
Buchholz dominates Columbia, 31-14 in season opening victory
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off a trip to the state semifinals a season ago, the Buchholz Bobcats didn’t miss a beat in their season-opener against the Columbia Tigers. Bobcats quarterback Trent Whittemore accounted for three total touchdowns - two on the ground and one through the air -...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Stokes soaks up recruiting process
It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Williston Red Devils
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -A program with just one winning season in the last dozen years has lured a seven-time state champion coach back to North Central Florida. If that doesn’t sound right to you, then you must not know new Williston coach Robby Pruitt. “We’ve got our plate full...
Gators OT Target Caden Jones Views Florida as Current Leader
Florida is currently in a good spot for one of the top offensive linemen remaining on their board.
Florida football: Billy Napier’s staff is downright ridiculous
A couple of days ago, with Florida football set to begin games in just over a week, the team released their team photo. Well after a second you notice that there seem to be a lot of blue polos in the back. Like a lot. And then you look a...
WCJB
Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The games are a series of challenges and tests designed...
WCJB
UF tennis player Ben Shelton to turn pro
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning an NCAA individual title and enjoying some success in ATP Challenger Tour events this summer, University of Florida tennis player and Buchholz High School graduate Ben Shelton says he’s forgoing his final two years of eligibility and turning pro. Shelton, the son of Gator...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can head to a country concert, win a shed, and enjoy some football. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier comments on viral Florida team photo with staff outnumbering players
Billy Napier put together quite the support staff at Florida ahead of his first year in Gainesville. In fact, in a photo that made the rounds on social media this week, the support staffers significantly outnumber the actual players. But, on Wednesday, Napier explained that he simply wanted to include...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kevin Carter labels Utah as overhyped: 'They're going to lose Week 1 to the Florida Gators'
Kevin Carter is fully on board with the Billy Napier era at Florida, and as a Gators alumnus, Carter is well aware of the type of team coming to the Swamp to open the season. That’s why Carter took a leap during a recent segment on CBS Sports Network, and predicted that Utah, which is a somewhat popular pick to make the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team, would go down in its game against Florida.
Fort White, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Williston HS football team will have a game with Fort White High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the college football season. The Fox Sports NFL reporter is a Florida grad. With school starting and the college football season approaching, Andrews got into the school spirit. She's ready for Florida football. College football fans are showing their school pride, too.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
2022 Fall Festivals in Greater Gainesville
Pumpkins, scarecrows and…bats? These local fall festivals are the perfect autumn activity, whether it be a family outing or a fun afternoon with friends. The Coon Hollo Family Farm invites guests each weekend to an old-fashioned fall festival that will feature hayrides, pig races, putt putt golf, archery, pony rides and so much more.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Genotyping
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our friends at UF Innovate and SCAD Media introduce us to Leandro Neves, the CEO of RAPID Genomics, a genotyping company. Leandro talks to us about their DNA extraction lab is helping producers and researchers when it comes to plants and animal. Leandro also touches on how the growing Gainesville ecosystem is helping the company grow.
alachuachronicle.com
The Swamp Restaurant will reopen Monday at new location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1994, The Swamp Restaurant has been a beloved Gator watering hole for both students and alumni alike. From tailgates to happy hours, Swamp has become synonymous with UF pride and enthusiastic locals, both looking to celebrate the place they all call home, Gainesville. However, after years at its original location, The Swamp Restaurant was forced to leave its home on West University Ave in the summer of 2020. While many thought this might have been the end of this local establishment, The Swamp Restaurant’s team thought differently and began collaborating with local developers to begin making big plans for a new location just around the corner from the first.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.
WCJB
“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/25
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could win a shed for your yard and what we would bring on a trip to the moon. . Here’s what you missed in our out-of-this-world chat on WIND FM.
