POTUS

CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
The Independent

Judge orders release of redacted affidavit in FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home has ordered the release of a redacted version of the affidavit FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search the ex-president’s property.In a two-page order issued on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said the Department of Justice had met the “compelling reason” or “good cause” legal standard required to keep portions of the sworn statement under seal because disclosing those portions would reveal “identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties” as well as the “strategy, direction, scope,...
TheDailyBeast

Archives Warned About National Security Threat From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Documents in May, Letter Shows

The National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents in 15 boxes recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January, a letter between the National Archivist and Trump’s legal team shows. The May 10 letter also said that among the classified material was “special access program materials,” which are among the most closely guarded secrets in the U.S. government. The explosive letter was published late Monday by John Solomon, a conservative journalist and one of Trump’s authorized liaisons to the National Archives for reviewing documents from his time in the White House. The message also showed that both the National Archives and federal investigators had become deeply worried about the national-security lapse caused by secret documents being kept at Trump’s Florida estate, as well as the former president’s resistance to share the documents with the FBI. National Archivist Debra Wall also indicates in the correspondence that she rejected Trump’s claim to privilege over the documents due to national-security concerns relating to the classified material.
The Independent

Trump appears to admit some documents seized by FBI were unlawfully held at Mar-a-Lago, expert says

Donald Trump has appeared to admit that documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home were held by him unlawfully in a motion challenging the FBI’s review of the files.Writing in a motion filed in Florida on Monday, lawyers for the former US president argued for the appointment of a neutral special master to review the documents seized by FBI agents on 8 August, to determine which ones could be covered by executive privilege. The privilege argument could indicate that some of the documents were in fact official records that Mr Trump was not authorised to keep after he left...
