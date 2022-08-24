ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Free Hunting Day starts open season for squirrels

By Hope McAlee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Hunters are preparing for the opening of squirrel season along with Tennessee’s Free Hunting Day.

Starting on Aug. 28, hunters will only need their hunter’s education certification to hunt. Hunting licenses and Wildlife Management Area permit requirements will be waived for the day.

Hunters under the age of 10 are not required to have a hunters education certification, according to TWRA, but they will need to be accompanied by an adult over 21 years old with the certification.

The day is a great opportunity for hunters to introduce friends and family members to the outdoor sport, according to the TWRA. It’s also open to those who are trying to return to the sport.

During squirrel season, hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day, between Aug. 28 to Feb. 28, with each hunting day beginning half an hour before dawn and ending half an hour after dusk.

On Free Hunting Day, hunters will also be able to hunt armadillos, beavers, coyotes, groundhogs and striped skunks, which have a year-round season.

The TWRA warns that during this time, hunters are asked to check the information for specific WMAs in the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, and are reminded to ask for permission to hunt on private lands.

During this time, hunters should also remember to exercise caution and hunt safely.

