1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of possessing stolen Jeep that crashed into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been charged with possessing a 2021 Jeep stolen from a nearby storage facility, crashing into a house, and obstructing an officer by giving a false name during an investigation of a hit and run accident. The suspect, Andrew Ethan Traw, 32, who...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
1600kush.com
Cushing man arraigned on car theft charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man was arraigned Tuesday from the Payne County Jail on a felony charge of stealing a Ford Mustang on June 18 that was reportedly spotted about 15 minutes later in the Lincoln County community of Agra where he was arrested. If convicted of his...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in larceny case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
KOCO
Suspect arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid
ENID, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid. At 6:04 p.m. on Monday, police received a call of a woman being stabbed at a home on North 12th Street. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman bleeding and holding a towel to her neck.
2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested
Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City resident featured in “The Frontier”
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ponca City resident Laura Windom and her brother Jonathan are featured in an article on The Frontier. The article focuses on the challenges faced by families of disabled adults. Windom currently has her brother living in a tiny home in her backyard. She said that the...
okcfox.com
Enid police arrest 32-year-old man for stabbing woman following argument
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested by Enid police after he stabbed a woman and hit her child following an argument. Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of N. 12th St. around 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 in regards to a stabbing. Upon...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall
If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
news9.com
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
news9.com
New Report: 14-Year-Old Involved In Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl. Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck. Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she...
KWCH.com
Arkansas City man arrested after standoff and cutting police officer
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance call early Saturday morning near the 400 block north of A street. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old Arkansas city man armed with a knife threatening his family. Officers attempted to approach the man, but he cut one of the officers. He then injured another person in the home before barricading himself.
okcfox.com
Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County
GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
kaynewscow.com
A doctor and an Army Ranger among those going into the Ponca City High School Hall of Fame
PONCA CITY — The Sixth Annual Ponca City High School Hall of Fame banquet is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 and are on sale at the PCPS Central Administration Building, 613 East Grand. Inquiries may be made to Chryl Gillespie at 580-767-8000. Ticket sales proceeds benefit Ponca City High School Hall of Fame Scholarships.
Ponca City News
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce held their annual Party at the Palace celebration on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 pm to 11 pm at the Marland Mansion. nlike other chambers of commerce which hold several fundraisers throughout the year, the Ponca City Chamber holds one fundraiser every other year, with the non-auction year focusing on membership. This year is a non-auction year.
NewsCow
Final 2022 Duck Jam Performance Is Thursday In Winfield
Island Park Productions will host their fifth and final concert of their 2022 Duck Jam in the Park Concert Series on Thursday featuring Colorado bluegrass band, Chain Station, at the Island Park Performance Venue. They will be joined by a Kansas City acoustic folk trio named Old Sound. The gates...
poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
