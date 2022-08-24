Ironically, as Sublette moves from 11 man to 8 man football in 2022, the Larks numbers have drastically improved. With woefully small numbers out for football by the end of last season, the Larks have over 30 out for football and school doesn’t start until next week. The Larks currently have 31 out for football after going 1-7 last year. John Le returns for his second season as head coach.

SUBLETTE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO