Kansas Poet Eric McHenry to Speak at SCCC Library on Monday
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College Library will host Kansas poet and author Eric McHenry on Monday, August 29 at noon at the SCCC Library. McHenry’s presentation “Turning Life into Legend” will explore the ways in which writers — and especially poets — blur the line between fact and fiction, autobiography and imagination. He will also discuss his writings and inspirations for his work.
1 dead after fatal crash in Beaver County
According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County.
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Sublette Numbers Surge After Move to 8 Man
Ironically, as Sublette moves from 11 man to 8 man football in 2022, the Larks numbers have drastically improved. With woefully small numbers out for football by the end of last season, the Larks have over 30 out for football and school doesn’t start until next week. The Larks currently have 31 out for football after going 1-7 last year. John Le returns for his second season as head coach.
Satanta’s Upperclassmen Say it’s their Turn
Satanta’s senior and junior football players have been play varsity football since they were freshmen. Sparse football classes in front of them caused some baptisms by fire for the Indians the past several seasons. But last year’s Indians won two of their last three to help cause some optimism for the 2022 season.
