The City of Rancho Mirage Observatory, which officially opened on March 25, 2018, is a teaching and learning tool for all ages, intended to further public understanding of their night skies while offering new programming opportunities in astronomy. The Observatory plays an integral role in the growth of the Rancho Mirage Library’s campus. Constructed adjacent to the Library’s western entrance, the addition of this research level facility underscores the Library’s commitment to lifelong learning, education for all ages, and a focus on the sciences. In addition to onsite tours, telescope viewing and group stargazing with individually owned telescopes, the Observatory will be able to transmit images into locations within the Library, creating limitless possibilities for educational programming and activities for all ages and levels of expertise.

