9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The San Jacinto High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on August 25, 2022, 19:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Moreno Valley, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on August 25, 2022, 19:30:00. Valley View High SchoolVista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley.
KESQ
High school football rolls on with local games Thursday-Saturday in Week 2 of the season
Following a fun first week, we are on to week 2 of the high school football season with a number of local teams in action, starting on Thursday. All games start at 7pm local time unless noted or changed by the school. THURSDAY 8/25. La Quinta 44 at Carter 27.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
Parents angry, ‘disgusted’ after Riverside girl attacked in elementary school restroom
“There’s no place safe for your kids these days.” That was a sentiment expressed by many parents as they dropped off their children at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside Monday morning. The heightened alert comes three days after police say a registered sex offender, Logan Nighswonger, 32, climbed a 6-foot fence and tried to sexually […]
KESQ
Desert Theatre Ensemble uses Coachella Valley Spotlight grant to improve theatre
Local non-profit Desert Ensemble Theatre has used the $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant to improve their productions. The grant making it possible for the group to buy new equipment for their theatre at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Executive director Shawn Abramowitz said they were able to add more power...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full
Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Rancho Mirage Observatory – Ash-Dome
The City of Rancho Mirage Observatory, which officially opened on March 25, 2018, is a teaching and learning tool for all ages, intended to further public understanding of their night skies while offering new programming opportunities in astronomy. The Observatory plays an integral role in the growth of the Rancho Mirage Library’s campus. Constructed adjacent to the Library’s western entrance, the addition of this research level facility underscores the Library’s commitment to lifelong learning, education for all ages, and a focus on the sciences. In addition to onsite tours, telescope viewing and group stargazing with individually owned telescopes, the Observatory will be able to transmit images into locations within the Library, creating limitless possibilities for educational programming and activities for all ages and levels of expertise.
theregistrysocal.com
Silver Star Real Estate Purchase 304-Unit Apartment Community in Riverside for $204MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, Silver Star Real Estate acquired the property for $204 million, or about $671,052 per unit.) Los Angeles – August 9, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Metro 3610, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily community in Riverside, California, to Silver Star Real Estate, a privately owned real estate company based in La Palma, California. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the sellers.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
These nonstop flights make flying to Palm Springs a breeze
We'll lay out all the airports that service Palm Springs, all the airlines that fly into Palm Springs, and all the cities with nonstop flights to eternal summer.
Indio City Council appoints two members running unopposed in November election
The Indio City Council appointed two councilmembers running unopposed to their seats for another term. During a special meeting on Wednesday, the races for District 2, held by Mayor Waymond Fermon, and District 4, held by Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Ortiz, were declared for the incumbents. “The appointment of these qualified candidates, as allowed in The post Indio City Council appoints two members running unopposed in November election appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
New See’s Candies Store Opens in Rancho Mirage
Nothing is quite as sweet as opening a box of See’s Candies and taking in the rich aroma of the delectably displayed chocolates, all different flavors complementing each other to form the perfect package. But chocolate lovers have something else to be excited about, as a new See’s Candies location is now open at the Rancho Mirage Marketplace, to the left of Gelson’s.
QSR magazine
The Habit Burger Grill Signs Seven-Unit Deal in Riverside, California
Known for its signature Charburgers and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill announced a recently-signed franchise agreement with existing operator, Stan Singh, to add seven restaurants and two food trucks to his North Riverside portfolio. The development agreement makes history as Singh becomes the largest Habit Burger Grill franchisee in the company’s system.
NBC Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Pay Adoption Fees in Riverside to Help Clear the Shelters
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters partner Mary S. Roberts Adoption Center is offering a special Clear the Shelters $20 adoption fee on Saturday, August 27 at 6165 Industrial Ave. in Riverside. And it gets better: NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will pay the $20 adoption fee for the first 50 adoptions at this location starting on that day.
digs.net
Sophie Goineau: A Desert Feast for All Senses
In Palm Desert, California, the New Porta via Restaurant Was Reimagined by Interior Designer Sophie Goineau as an Ode to the Architecture and Landscape of the Region. “We tamed the vibrant colors and impressions of quintessential desert structures in the area—bringing in more wood, earth and organics that calm down the sun—while enhancing the identity of the existing architecture in respect to the language of Palm Springs,” says Sophie Goineau, who heads up an eponymous studio.
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Victim Identified in Indio Denslow Death Investigation
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner has identified the man found dead on an Indio street Tuesday. Officials say 42-year-old Jose Lopez from Indio was found deceased on Denslow Street around 3:50 a.m. First responders with Indio Fire/ Cal Fire found Lopez unresponsive and pronounced him deceased at the...
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
