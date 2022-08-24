Read full article on original website
KUOW
Seattle's school bus routes uncertain ahead of new school year
Seattle has about two weeks to go before the new school year starts, but families are waiting to find out if school bus routes will be up and running this fall. Seattle Public Schools sent a letter to families Monday, warning them that it is still dealing with a bus driver shortage. Districts across the U.S. are dealing with similar issues. The bus driver shortage in Seattle led to the district suspending 142 routes in October 2021.
KUOW
Bat tests positive for rabies in Thurston County
For the fourth time this year, a bat in Washington state has tested positive for rabies. The latest case was discovered in Thurston County after the bat flew into someone’s bedroom. If a bat gets in your bedroom, or a child comes into contact with one, you’re asked to...
KUOW
When SPD responds to mental health calls
When people are experiencing a crisis, it’s often Seattle police who respond first. In the best scenario the response includes a mental health professional. That can’t always happen. Seattle Times mental health reporter Esmy Jimenez is here to tell us why.
KUOW
Half a world away, Renton celebrates Ukrainian independence
Aug. 24 is Ukrainian Independence Day. This week is the 31st anniversary of the country's holiday. It’s also been six months since Russia began its invasion. Local Ukrainians will still be celebrating the holiday. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Renton’s Liberty Park will be full of Ukrainian music, dancing, and...
KUOW
King County gets another award for its election observer system
The National Association of Election Officials is recognizing King County Elections for its robust election observer system and innovative use of technology. King County Elections has now received two annual awards in a row for its observation efforts. This is the second consecutive year King County Elections received the Eagles...
KUOW
It's getting cheaper to use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
How often do you hear about tolls going down in Washington state?. The Washington State Transportation Commission has signed off on a 75 cent toll reduction for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. This basically means the cost of crossing the bridge will go from $5.25 to $4.50 (it's more expensive if you're paying with cash or by mail).
KUOW
Casual Friday with Mike Davis and Rachel Terlep
This week our collective student loan debt got a little bit smaller, Downtown Seattle is trying to make its comeback, and things are getting less passive aggressive and a bit more aggressive-aggressive around here. Have you noticed?. We’re breaking down the week with Rachel Terlep , the Senior Social Media...
KUOW
Changes coming to Seattle food truck rules
Seattle might drop some restrictions for food truck businesses. The Seattle Department of Transportation is revising regulations that have been in place since 2011, when the city allowed food trucks and carts on public streets and sidewalks. Before 2020, the city issued vending permits for food trucks, carts, and stadium vendors.
KUOW
King County health officials tracking E. coli outbreak with unknown source
Public Health Seattle and King County is investigating an E. coli outbreak, which it says has sickened at least seven people among the county's east African communities. The source of the bacteria is currently unknown. The seven patients are between 11 months and 35 years old. Six have recovered. Four...
KUOW
Remembering August Wilson's Seattle legacy
August Wilson's "American Century Cycle," comprised of 10 plays detailing and exploring the life of African Americans throughout the 1900s, is famously set in his hometown of Pittsburgh. But many of those plays were written during the last 15 years of his life in Seattle, where he drew inspiration from...
KUOW
Stay out of the water at Seattle's Howell Park and Madrona Beach
King County officials are warning people and pets to stay out of the water at Howell Park, Madrona Beach, and the stretch of Lake Washington shoreline between the two parks. A sewage spill Tuesday morning is behind the warning, which also applies to the street-end parks at East Olive and East Pine streets.
