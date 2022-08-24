Seattle has about two weeks to go before the new school year starts, but families are waiting to find out if school bus routes will be up and running this fall. Seattle Public Schools sent a letter to families Monday, warning them that it is still dealing with a bus driver shortage. Districts across the U.S. are dealing with similar issues. The bus driver shortage in Seattle led to the district suspending 142 routes in October 2021.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO