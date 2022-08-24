ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island’s own DJ Nicky Rizz takes on Mykonos and wows the crowd for first time in ancient Greece

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe

New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Montana State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
City
Greece, NY
domino

This Couple’s Brooklyn Apartment Has the Best View: The Place They First Met

On Madison Utendahl’s résumé, you’ll find a bevy of recognitions and titles: She’s a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, a two-time Webby Award winner, and a storyteller above all else. And before starting Utendahl Creative in 2018, she was on the founding teams of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 29Rooms, and Museum of Ice Cream. Now she has another admirable quality to add to the list: preservationist. It’s a new craft she has come to hone, and it started when she unknowingly rented a house in Croton-on-Hudson that once belonged to Jessye Norman and found thousands of the renowned opera singer’s books piled up in the basement.
BROOKLYN, NY
thedigestonline.com

Corbo & Sons Osteria: A BYO in Shrewsbury, New Jersey

It isn’t always that my spontaneous dinner choices are some of my more impressive ones. Recently, spontaneity was my friend when I unassumingly walked into this cozy BYO. Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ is the real deal. Let’s start with the basics. If anything, Corbo & Sons...
SHREWSBURY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Eater

NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining

The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This weekend: Brooklyn Botanic Garden to present New York premier of ‘Mother Lear,’ in partnership with We Players

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG), in partnership with We Players, will present a limited run of We Players’ acclaimed “Mother Lear” at BBG, located at 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn. The groundbreaking play is about navigating dementia, loss and family dynamics through Shakespeare. There...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

An Epic Taco Street Party Is Taking Over Williamsburg This Weekend

What happens when you join Ensenada and Taqueria Ramirez? One unforgettable “mezcal-fuelled and taco-charged” event! Williamsburg’s new mariscos and mezcal restaurant, Ensenada, and Greenpoint’s Taqueria Ramirez are putting on a delicious taco street party on Borinquen Place this Sunday, August 28th from 3pm-9pm. Ensenada opened up in South Williamsburg earlier this year and continues to bring a taste of Mexico to Brooklyn. Ran by Executive Chef Luis Herrera and co-owner Bryce David, the restaurant “[pays] homage to Mexico City’s casual-but quality seafood eateries and the iconic taco carts in Baja California by serving supremely fresh and local seafood from some of the best purveyors in the city, accompanied by an extensive range of rotating mezcals.” Spend the day feasting on Taqueria Ramirez tacos, Ensenada ceviche cups, handmade paletas from La Newyorkina, while sipping Madre mezcal cocktails or $5 Modelo’s. Music will be pumping thanks to Andrew Devlin, Kids Are Not Sleeping and Ensenada’s own Bryce David.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Islanders#The Santanna Club#French
behindthescenesnyc.com

Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC

Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

15 Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In NYC This Year

For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

Where to Find the Best Bagels in NYC (According to a local)

New York City is home to great art, music, fashion, and most importantly… food. Specifically bagels. With that sentiment in mind, I’m setting out to answer the age-old (and hotly debated) question: Where are the best bagels in New York City? So, after eating my weight in bagels, I’m confident that this list will tell you exactly where to find the best bagels in NYC, whether you’re a tourist or a native.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Bushwick brunches and back-to-school bashes: 14 things to do this weekend

This summer is slowly drawing to a close, but this is also a time of returning: Children are readying themselves for another academic year. Wildflowers are rejuvenating Shirley Chisholm State Park. And Women of Color in Cannabis are reviving their “Spliffnic” for a third straight year, giving you an event better excuse than usual to light up in Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This ex-Port Richmond star is the latest Staten Islander inducted into the NYS HS Softball Hall of Fame

When Melissa Valencia was a toddler, her family moved from Brooklyn to southern California but, just over a decade later, she returned to New York City. This time, her family settled in Westerleigh just prior to her high school years. The then 14-year-old enrolled into Port Richmond High School and shortly after, one of Staten Island’s most successful high school softball careers was born.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy