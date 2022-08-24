Staten Island’s own DJ Nicky Rizz takes on Mykonos and wows the crowd for first time in ancient Greece

Read full article on original website
This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe
New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
Worldwide program for kids launched by NYC husband/wife music industry pros
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Prince’s Bay residents Laura Monaco-Martino and Joey Martino have music in their blood. They are songwriters, musicians and producers. And once they became parents 4 1/2 years ago, they realized how beneficial music can be for youngsters. So much so, that their 4 1/2-year-old son,...
Picture perfect: Staten Island’s camera shops | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Currently, drug store, office supply chains and a few websites have taken over the everyday photo printing business in this digital world. However, I remember the time of needing these camera shops with their expert help. One of the oldest photography studios on Staten Island was...
Staten Island’s latest nuisance: Black vultures preying on cats and dogs — one even attacked a woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
domino
This Couple’s Brooklyn Apartment Has the Best View: The Place They First Met
On Madison Utendahl’s résumé, you’ll find a bevy of recognitions and titles: She’s a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, a two-time Webby Award winner, and a storyteller above all else. And before starting Utendahl Creative in 2018, she was on the founding teams of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 29Rooms, and Museum of Ice Cream. Now she has another admirable quality to add to the list: preservationist. It’s a new craft she has come to hone, and it started when she unknowingly rented a house in Croton-on-Hudson that once belonged to Jessye Norman and found thousands of the renowned opera singer’s books piled up in the basement.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fans of the most beloved and famous feline character Hello Kitty will get a treat on Sept. 10 when “Kitty White’s” (the fictional character’s full name) cafe truck makes a stop at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. The Hello Kitty...
thedigestonline.com
Corbo & Sons Osteria: A BYO in Shrewsbury, New Jersey
It isn’t always that my spontaneous dinner choices are some of my more impressive ones. Recently, spontaneity was my friend when I unassumingly walked into this cozy BYO. Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ is the real deal. Let’s start with the basics. If anything, Corbo & Sons...
Amid an uptick in NYC whale sightings, Staten Island fisherman has a close encounter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Lou Rossi took his boat for a spin in the small inlet separating Brooklyn and Staten Island on Saturday morning, he was hoping to bring in a couple of tuna or maybe catch a glimpse of some of the dolphins that have been recently cruising through NYC waters. Instead, he encountered two humpback whales.
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
This weekend: Brooklyn Botanic Garden to present New York premier of ‘Mother Lear,’ in partnership with We Players
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG), in partnership with We Players, will present a limited run of We Players’ acclaimed “Mother Lear” at BBG, located at 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn. The groundbreaking play is about navigating dementia, loss and family dynamics through Shakespeare. There...
An Epic Taco Street Party Is Taking Over Williamsburg This Weekend
What happens when you join Ensenada and Taqueria Ramirez? One unforgettable “mezcal-fuelled and taco-charged” event! Williamsburg’s new mariscos and mezcal restaurant, Ensenada, and Greenpoint’s Taqueria Ramirez are putting on a delicious taco street party on Borinquen Place this Sunday, August 28th from 3pm-9pm. Ensenada opened up in South Williamsburg earlier this year and continues to bring a taste of Mexico to Brooklyn. Ran by Executive Chef Luis Herrera and co-owner Bryce David, the restaurant “[pays] homage to Mexico City’s casual-but quality seafood eateries and the iconic taco carts in Baja California by serving supremely fresh and local seafood from some of the best purveyors in the city, accompanied by an extensive range of rotating mezcals.” Spend the day feasting on Taqueria Ramirez tacos, Ensenada ceviche cups, handmade paletas from La Newyorkina, while sipping Madre mezcal cocktails or $5 Modelo’s. Music will be pumping thanks to Andrew Devlin, Kids Are Not Sleeping and Ensenada’s own Bryce David.
behindthescenesnyc.com
Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC
Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
15 Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In NYC This Year
For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...
techaiapp.com
Where to Find the Best Bagels in NYC (According to a local)
New York City is home to great art, music, fashion, and most importantly… food. Specifically bagels. With that sentiment in mind, I’m setting out to answer the age-old (and hotly debated) question: Where are the best bagels in New York City? So, after eating my weight in bagels, I’m confident that this list will tell you exactly where to find the best bagels in NYC, whether you’re a tourist or a native.
bkmag.com
Bushwick brunches and back-to-school bashes: 14 things to do this weekend
This summer is slowly drawing to a close, but this is also a time of returning: Children are readying themselves for another academic year. Wildflowers are rejuvenating Shirley Chisholm State Park. And Women of Color in Cannabis are reviving their “Spliffnic” for a third straight year, giving you an event better excuse than usual to light up in Prospect Park.
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
All aboard for a great meal! Trolley ready to roll to South Shore restaurants on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Taste of the Towns” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 with a firmed up restaurant list. The sampling event includes transportation to South Shore food hubs by trolley. The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) and Councilman Joe Borelli will host the...
This ex-Port Richmond star is the latest Staten Islander inducted into the NYS HS Softball Hall of Fame
When Melissa Valencia was a toddler, her family moved from Brooklyn to southern California but, just over a decade later, she returned to New York City. This time, her family settled in Westerleigh just prior to her high school years. The then 14-year-old enrolled into Port Richmond High School and shortly after, one of Staten Island’s most successful high school softball careers was born.
NYC blocks two ‘ghost gun’ retailers from selling, distributing parts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that two online “ghost gun” retailers have been barred from selling and distributing components to make the illegal and untraceable firearms to New York City residents. The companies — Rainer Arms LLC, based in North Auburn, Wash., and Rock...
