Staten Island’s own DJ Nicky Rizz takes on Mykonos and wows the crowd for first time in ancient Greece

For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO