The Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group (HiPAM) was recognized by the Kauaʻi County Council for their “outstanding contributions to Kauaʻi and to the State of Hawaiʻi in addressing the formidable challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.” HiPAM members included University of Hawaiʻi researchers and community professionals in epidemiology, data science, healthcare and others who adapted tools that inform decision making and planning to help improve lives and public health in Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO