Free mental health program for Native Hawaiian students
Three in five college students nationwide reported being diagnosed with anxiety, depression or another mental health condition by a professional, according to a Harris Poll released this year. To help meet the unique needs of Native Hawaiian students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the John A. Burns School...
Kauaʻi Council honors HiPAM for pandemic guidance
The Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group (HiPAM) was recognized by the Kauaʻi County Council for their “outstanding contributions to Kauaʻi and to the State of Hawaiʻi in addressing the formidable challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.” HiPAM members included University of Hawaiʻi researchers and community professionals in epidemiology, data science, healthcare and others who adapted tools that inform decision making and planning to help improve lives and public health in Hawaiʻi.
Projects building on pandemic lessons win provost funding
The winners of the 2022 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Provost’s Strategic Investment Competition have been announced. This year’s theme was “Building on Lessons Learned through the Pandemic,” and 13 programs were selected from 39 entries. More than $2 million has been awarded to the winning programs.
School safety training features national experts
A recent school safety training event featured the chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), Lina Alathari. In August, the 2022 Hawaiʻi Behavior Intervention/Threat Assessment Team (BITAT) Advanced Annual Training, was presented by University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in collaboration with host campus Leeward Community College.
Pay increases, new sick leave policy for graduate assistants
A pay increase for Graduate Assistants (GAs) at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo went into effect on August 1, 2022. Additional increases for UH Mānoa GAs are scheduled for August 2023 and August 2024. UH Hilo is currently reviewing future pay increases beyond 2022. The increases raise the minimum step at which a GA can be hired.
Voyaging family memorialized in UH Maui College murals
Visitors to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Campus Health Center are now welcomed by a series of murals of Polynesian Voyaging Society Apprentice Navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka; her father the late Chad Kālepa Baybayan, who was a master navigator, sailed on Hōkūle‘a, and served as navigator-in-residence at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaiʻi; and distinguished waterman Archie Kalepa.
UH among Hawaiʻi’s best employers according to Forbes
For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaiʻi has been named one of Hawaiʻi’s best employers by Forbes. UH placed 9th in the annual rankings, released on August 24. The university system employs approximately 9,000 people statewide across its 10 campuses. Forbes: America’s Best...
Business partnership is ‘epitome of what Business Night is meant to be’
When Mark Tawara, BBA ’91, met marketing student Tiffany Tabbal, BBA ’08, at Business Night in 2008, neither University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business alum could have predicted that it was the beginning of a business relationship that would eventually end up with them working together as co-owners of a successful marketing, management and technology business several years later.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Oli, traditional protocol to name Kapiʻolani CC landmark
Pū kani (conch shell) and oli (chants) echoed through the piko (center) of the Kapiʻolani Community College campus just after sunrise on August 17 to mark the beginning of Pōkinahua, a traditional Hawaiian ceremony honoring aliʻi (chiefs). About 100 faculty and staff observed the protocol to help usher in the fall 2022 semester and celebrate the naming of the Great Lawn, Makahiapo, which means first-born child.
UH Mānoa celebrates return with first day of school event
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa kicked off the first day of the fall 2022 semester with a big celebration to welcome all students back to campus for the first time since March 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 3,500 students, faculty, staff and...
$5,000 grant program for small-scale farmers accepting applications
Home farming just got more exciting. The state Department of Agriculture has $3 million in federal grants to help small-scale gardeners and livestock operators grow local. It’s the second year the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program is being offered to Hawaiʻi residents, with a maximum award of $5,000. It aims to help produce food in areas that are food insecure.
Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some residents at a Honolulu senior housing complex were recently notified of low levels of the Legionella bacteria found at the facility. One Kalakaua senior living complex told owners and residents last week that the Legionella bacteria was found in water samples in two units.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Hawaii college students react to President Biden’s plan to tackle student loan debt
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thousands of dollars in student loan debt will be cancelled under a program unveiled by President Joe Biden -- just part of his plan to make college more affordable. University of Hawaii student Madelief Schelbis is focused on her graduate studies in Marine Biology. But to get...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Welina
—A greeting of affection, similar to aloha; a salutation in a letter. “August has arrived, and the fall term is in full swing! All week, we eagerly greeted our students with aloha and welina as they returned to our campuses.”. —Nikki Chun, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Hawaiʻi...
International culinary leaders headline inaugural food conference
Celebrated chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaiʻi and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP). The NEAR AND FAR – Cool Ideas, Hot Food conference on September 21 at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired lunch and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to share how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift towards regenerative models of community and tourism.
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
