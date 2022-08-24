ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Denver printmakers to show ‘Signed and Number” at Yuma’s Orphanage

Denver printmakers Gail Boyd and Grant R. Williams have shared a Denver studio they call Flour Mill Press for almost fifteen years and they will be sharing an art show, called Signed and Numbered, at the Orphanage for the month of September. The show is titled “Signed and Numbered,” a...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

‘It changed my life’: Former players remember Tom Petroff, credit him for success

Two men, both in their 60s, began crying when they reflected on the life of former University of Northern Colorado baseball coach Tom Petroff. Gene Mondragon (1978-1982) and Carl Iwasaki (1981-1985) said their own lives were drastically changed because of the mentorship and, ultimately, friendship Petroff provided. The former coach...
GREELEY, CO
gwwestword.com

Off-campus issues down with closed lunch for freshmen, sophomores

When students showed up to Greeley West High School this August they found that for the freshman, and sophomores, off campus lunch privileges were no longer available. For many this was expected, but for some this was a slap in the face. Last year, there were a number of off-campus...
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Morgan County, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradopolitics.com

Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away

The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
AURORA, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer bests North Dakota in 4-0 shutout

UNC (2-0-1) picked up a 4-0 shutout against North Dakota (2-1-0) at Jackson Stadium. The team looked confident and cohesive in all positions. Junior goalkeeper Kaya Lindberg picked up three saves, and four different players scored for the Bears. “I think probably the biggest thing is just progress as we’re...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Garden Plants#Fruit Trees
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer ties Big 12’s Kansas State, 1-1, in Manhattan

UNC (1-0-1) tied with Kansas State (0-1-1), 1-1, on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats were more aggressive on the attack, but the Bears defense and goalkeeping showed veteran skills to keep the home team from running away with a win. “A great result for the Bears today. Kansas...
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy