Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Fort Morgan Times
Denver printmakers to show ‘Signed and Number” at Yuma’s Orphanage
Denver printmakers Gail Boyd and Grant R. Williams have shared a Denver studio they call Flour Mill Press for almost fifteen years and they will be sharing an art show, called Signed and Numbered, at the Orphanage for the month of September. The show is titled “Signed and Numbered,” a...
Fort Morgan Times
‘It changed my life’: Former players remember Tom Petroff, credit him for success
Two men, both in their 60s, began crying when they reflected on the life of former University of Northern Colorado baseball coach Tom Petroff. Gene Mondragon (1978-1982) and Carl Iwasaki (1981-1985) said their own lives were drastically changed because of the mentorship and, ultimately, friendship Petroff provided. The former coach...
gwwestword.com
Off-campus issues down with closed lunch for freshmen, sophomores
When students showed up to Greeley West High School this August they found that for the freshman, and sophomores, off campus lunch privileges were no longer available. For many this was expected, but for some this was a slap in the face. Last year, there were a number of off-campus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
coloradopolitics.com
Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away
The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado soccer bests North Dakota in 4-0 shutout
UNC (2-0-1) picked up a 4-0 shutout against North Dakota (2-1-0) at Jackson Stadium. The team looked confident and cohesive in all positions. Junior goalkeeper Kaya Lindberg picked up three saves, and four different players scored for the Bears. “I think probably the biggest thing is just progress as we’re...
Just out of jail, Westminster hoarder arrested again
The neighborhood hoarder who lives at 4245 Barr Lane was arrested by police Monday afternoon on suspicion of trespassing and violation of a protection order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado soccer ties Big 12’s Kansas State, 1-1, in Manhattan
UNC (1-0-1) tied with Kansas State (0-1-1), 1-1, on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats were more aggressive on the attack, but the Bears defense and goalkeeping showed veteran skills to keep the home team from running away with a win. “A great result for the Bears today. Kansas...
Comments / 0