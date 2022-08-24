ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cordova, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction of buildings and lives. Many people, including nursing home operators across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. During the evacuation, nearly 1,000 elderly residents living in seven facilities owned by Bob Dean were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which led many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Battle of the bands-style fundraiser set for St. Jude

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three rock bands from across the southeast region are coming to Baton Rouge to raise money for an event hosted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 27. Bands from Baton Rouge, Metairie, Memphis, Germantown, and Pearland will each perform a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Helpful deputy comes to stranded citizen’s rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annoyance of having one’s work commute interrupted by a flat tire is an occurrence most drivers are familiar with. It happened to one woman as she driving along I-10 West Monday (August 22) morning, and not only did the flat impede her journey, but it reportedly sent her vehicle into a dangerous spin.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy