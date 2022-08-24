Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily Scarvie
KXL
Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
Hiker with leg injury rescued along Wahkeena Falls Trail
A hiker suffering a leg injury was rescued along a trail in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday night, fire officials said.
KXL
Body Found Near Trail In Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — A person was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies say it...
Minnesota hiker dies after falling 100 feet in Columbia River Gorge
WIESENDANGER, Ore. -- A Minnesota woman fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.Jessica Warejoncas, 62, suffered a fatal head injury after she fell approximately 100 feet. She was hiking with friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail. According to the incident report, bystanders started CPR on Warejoncas while waiting for EMS to arrive.Firefighters pronounced Warejoncas dead at the scene, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead.
Toxic blooms on Vancouver Lake spur recreation, pet warnings
Public health officials issued a warning Wednesday about dangerous algae blooms in Vancouver Lake, urging people to keep their pets out of the water and advising against swimming and all other recreation on the lake. That includes motorized boats, kayaking, paddle-boarding, canoeing, water skiing and fishing in the lake, according...
kptv.com
Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five narrowly escaped a house fire in northern Clark County early Friday morning. At about 1:21 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road, east of Woodland. Officials said children in the...
kptv.com
Dog rescued from cliff in Estacada after three days
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
kptv.com
Water advisory in place for Vancouver Lake after dangerous levels of toxins detected
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after dangerous levels of toxins were found in Vancouver Lake. Public health says the toxins, known as cyanotoxins, have been found across the lake including the swimming beach. Due to the increased levels in...
Chronicle
Minnesota Woman, 62, Identified as Hiker Who Fell to Her Death Near Multnomah Falls
Authorities on Monday identified the hiker who fell 100 feet to her death near Multnomah Falls last week as a 62-year-old woman from Minnesota. They released no other information about what caused Jessica Warejoncas to fall on Friday afternoon or where exactly she was when she fell. Multnomah County sheriff’s...
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
kptv.com
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
kptv.com
Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
