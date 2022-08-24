ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

KXL

Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota hiker dies after falling 100 feet in Columbia River Gorge

WIESENDANGER, Ore. -- A Minnesota woman fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.Jessica Warejoncas, 62, suffered a fatal head injury after she fell approximately 100 feet. She was hiking with friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail. According to the incident report, bystanders started CPR on Warejoncas while waiting for EMS to arrive.Firefighters pronounced Warejoncas dead at the scene, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Toxic blooms on Vancouver Lake spur recreation, pet warnings

Public health officials issued a warning Wednesday about dangerous algae blooms in Vancouver Lake, urging people to keep their pets out of the water and advising against swimming and all other recreation on the lake. That includes motorized boats, kayaking, paddle-boarding, canoeing, water skiing and fishing in the lake, according...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five narrowly escaped a house fire in northern Clark County early Friday morning. At about 1:21 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road, east of Woodland. Officials said children in the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Dog rescued from cliff in Estacada after three days

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.
ESTACADA, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Pamplin Media Group

Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
SCIO, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
PORTLAND, OR

