GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.

ESTACADA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO