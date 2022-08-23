Read full article on original website
wvusports.com
Backyard Brawl Features Top-10 Matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men's soccer team hits the road for the first time on Monday, Aug. 29, for a matchup at No. 7 Pitt. Kickoff at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all...
wvusports.com
West Virginia Wraps Up Penn State Classic
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-1) fell to tournament host Penn State (2-0), 3-1, on Saturday evening, at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania. WVU struck first in the match, and freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller registered the first kill in set...
wvusports.com
Legg Makes An Unlikely Journey From the Soccer Pitch To The Gridiron
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes stories are worth repeating, especially the really good ones. Consider the case of West Virginia's Casey Legg, whose collegiate kicking career was born out of a midweek kicking session at Charleston's Laidley Field one October afternoon in 2017. Prior to that, Casey was strictly a...
wvusports.com
West Virginia Takes Two on Day One
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-0) began the season at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26, with a doubleheader. The squad opened the tournament with 3-2 victory over Loyola (1-1) and followed with a sweep of Duquesne (0-2) in its second match.
wvusports.com
Riggs Announces Dixon as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's and women's swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday. "I'm pleased to have David join our staff," Riggs said. "His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff."
wvusports.com
West Virginia University Alumnus Andrew Caridi Named Director of Broadcasting
MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women's basketball. Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the...
