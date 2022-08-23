MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's and women's swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday. "I'm pleased to have David join our staff," Riggs said. "His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff."

