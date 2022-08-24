ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Denyse McGriff holds large lead in race for Oregon City mayor

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — By the end of Tuesday evening, Oregon City will have a new mayor, and it will likely be Denyse McGriff.

As of 8:45 p.m., the Commission President, who has served as interim mayor since late April , has gained more than 80% of the tallied votes, gaining 3,538 of the 4,408 votes.

The special election will decide who will finish out the end of Rachel Lyles-Smith’s term through the end of this year.

Lyles-Smith resigned last spring after deciding to move out of state. She was elected to fill the vacancy left behind by Dan Holladay after residents voted to recall him in Nov. 2020.

