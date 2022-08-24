Education secretary offers short, long-term solutions to teacher shortages

Conn. (WTNH) — School districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages.

The National Education Association said schools are facing a shortage of 300,000 teachers and other support staff. Education secretary Miguel Cardona said there are short-term and long-term solutions.

Miguel said that in the short-term, American Rescue Plan dollars can be used to provide teacher incentives to bring back retired teachers. This wont penalize their retirement benefits.

“With regard to long-term, we’re strongly encouraging the use of American Rescue Plan dollars to create “Grow Your Own” programs,” Cardona said. “Lets get students looking at themselves as future teachers. Lets get paraeducators into college programs to come back as teachers.”

He said teachers need to get paid more and have better working conditions.

