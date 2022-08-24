ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

TRUTH Act forum hold during Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 2 days ago
Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors held a community forum for the California Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds or the TRUST Act during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The Southern California ACLU is currently trying to get new legislation passed called the VISION Act that they say will help stop local law enforcement from using loopholes in the TRUTH Act to keep undocumented immigrants detained for crimes past their release date.

Tuesday's forum allowed both the sheriff's office and the ACLU to give presentations on the TRUTH Act and for the public to weigh in as well.

The sheriff's office gave their presentation first, elaborating on what they're allowed and not allowed to do under the TRUTH Act.

"First, the sheriff's office does not hold inmates past their date of release or delay the release except as allowed by law or policy," explained Chief Deputy Erik Levig. "The sheriff's office does not ask individuals about their immigration status or provide ICE with access to our databases. We're not involved in the enforcement of immigration law, deportations, or immigration sweeps."

But during the ACLU's presentation, their spokesperson said the sheriff's office has and can hold undocumented immigrants past their release date if the sheriff has probable cause or believes that they might commit another crime which is why the ACLU says the new VISION Act is needed to close that loophole.

"The reason that this is causing significant concern to us is because we do not believe that there's any legal authority for the sheriff to hold an individual longer past the release date because the sheriff has probable cause to believe that they're committing or will be or are that they have committed or is committing a criminal violation beyond the charges," said Mayra Joachin with the ACLU of Southern California.

If you missed Tuesday's forum you can watch it below:

Comments / 0

KTVU FOX 2

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
