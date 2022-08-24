Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women
California may be an abortion sanctuary, but some women have to leave the state for the procedure.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Couple says they chose abortion after fetus diagnosed with rare genetic conditions
Breanna and Kyle O’Brien, of Kansas, traveled out of state for abortion care.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
White coats in the state capital: OB-GYNs become political force in abortion wars
As lawmakers debate how much to restrict access to abortion, doctors are becoming increasingly vocal.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.
Judge sides with Biden admin, blocking part of Idaho’s abortion ban
The federal government’s challenge represents one of its most aggressive actions to preserve abortion rights.
S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With federal abortion protections gone, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sued under the state constitution’s privacy protections. For the time being, abortion is once again legal from 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state. “At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the Court wrote in its order granting a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate had just started taking its first steps toward further abortion restrictions. The Medical Affairs Committee listened to nearly nine hours of invited testimony and public comment Wednesday as they consider language for another abortion bill. On Tuesday, the South Carolina House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Abortion Trigger Bans Just Went Into Effect In 3 More States
Laws that depended on the fall of Roe v. Wade are now in place in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas, which already had strict abortion restrictions.
Three more GOP-led states to enact abortion 'trigger laws'
Three more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week.
BBC
'I need an abortion': The text that gets pills sent in secret
Anna*, 23, knew that she could not have another child. She also knew that she wouldn't get an abortion in Texas, where she lives, as the state has one of the strictest abortion laws in the United States. So the mother of a four-month-old turned to social media to search...
Column: Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation
My mom began dating an obstetrician-gynecologist when I was in high school. While she always spoke openly about reproductive health care with me, our kitchen table conversations quickly turned into question and answer sessions with her new partner. When asked about his day, he described the differences in birth control methods, new technology for hysterectomies, […] The post Column: Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
US News and World Report
Abortion Landscape Shifts Again Two Months After Roe’s Fall
The abortion landscape in the U.S. is shifting – again. New abortion restrictions took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, adding to regions of the country where the procedure is already sparsely available and sending those seeking abortions even farther from their home states. On Friday, a trigger ban in North Dakota is likewise slated to take effect, unless a judge intervenes.
North Dakota judge blocks anti-abortion ‘trigger’ law hours before it takes effect
A state court ruling in North Dakota has once again blocked the state’s anti-abortion law, hours before it was set to take effect, allowing abortion to remain legal in the state while a legal challenge plays out.The near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect on 26 August. Abortion will remain legal as a lawsuit goes to trail.Judge Bruce Romanick previously granted a temporary restraining order last month to freeze the law following a legal challenge on behalf of Fargo’s Red River Women’s Clinic – the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.The clinic already has moved across...
Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week
Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure takes effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision, but Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after...
A wave of anti-abortion ‘trigger’ laws are now in effect. More are coming
Anti-abortion “trigger” laws designed to take effect after the fall of Roe v Wade are now active in three more states – Texas, Tennessee and Idaho – joining eight others where most abortions are outlawed, two months after the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care.In Texas, where clinics stopped abortion care over fears of prosecution in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision, abortion providers can now face $100,000 in fines and life in prison if convicted.The law criminalises abortion care from the moment of fertilisation, with exceptions only if the pregnant patient...
