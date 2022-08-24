Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KCTV 5
Police: Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
KCTV 5
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
northwestmoinfo.com
Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KC man convicted of murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County jury found a Kansas City man guilty of murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper, prosecutors say.
abc17news.com
Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to arrest him and another person. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders was running from a parking lot when he fired at officers, and two officers returned fire. No officers were injured. Saunders died at the scene. Muenz said Saunders had fired at a Cass County deputy a few days before the shooting.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
KCTV 5
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community advocate is working on a project to help remember the many young victims of violent crime in the city. Teresa Perry is a community activist and head of the Share the Love House organization. The organization does several things, including providing resources for the homeless, helping senior citizens and trying to cut down on the violence.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
kcur.org
The Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police shooting of John Albers
A nearly 20-minute long video provides insight into flaws that were found in the police investigation following the shooting. The Washington Post journalist behind this reporting, Tom Jackman, joined Up To Date along with KCUR's Sam Zeff to break down the ins and outs of what we know about the case.
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
Albers shooting gets national attention after report from The Washington Post
The John Albers case is now garnering nationwide attention after a report released by The Washington Post on Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
