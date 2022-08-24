ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Move Rookie John Metchie III, Who 'Pumps Up' Teammates in Surprise Visit

By Anthony Wood
 2 days ago

Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III surprised his teammates on Tuesday with an unexpected appearance at training camp.

A familiar face made a very welcome return to Houston Texans training camp on Tuesday.

Rookie wide receiver John Metchie III - who was officially placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday and said last month that he expected to miss the 2022 season after a leukemia diagnosis - made a surprise visit as the Texans prepare for their final preseason game this Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers .

Metchie's unexpected appearance came much to the delight of his teammates and coaches, with offensive lineman Tytus Howard saying the youngster "pumped us up."

“Practice does have a little different feel when you have a special guest come back,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “We have been praying for John and just watching him deal with a tough illness. But it is good for the team to see him back in the fold.”

"That special smile that he has, it was good for everybody to see it today."

The second-round pick out of Alabama is set to miss his rookie campaign after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia back in July.

Since then his teammates have been vocal in their support of the wideout, with fellow receiver Jalen Camp going so far as to celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints this preseason by copying Metchie's "Karate Kid'' 'crane kick' pose.

“All the guys in the receiving room decided that the very first touchdown that we had was going to be the crane celebration for Metchie for everything that he's going through and just pay homage,” Camp said .

While he won't be suiting up for the Texans any time soon, the good news is that according to offensive lineman Tytus Howard, Metchie "looks like he is in good spirits."

“If he is feeling good and happy then that is good for me,” Howard said.

Moved by the Texans to the reserve-non-football illness list on Tuesday, Metchie has a long road ahead of him until he's ready to slot into Houston's offense - hopefully, as their long-term solution at the slot position.

But far more important is his health, and while he can't yet impact the Texans on the field, his positive attitude has impacted them off of it.

"I can't even imagine what he's going through and to see him out and doing so well is amazing, it's such a blessing, he's such a great guy," linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said. "It makes us take a look at all of us. We take this for granted a lot and for a guy like Metchie just to wake up one day and his whole life is different for now like he said it's a blessing to be out here and we're excited to see him grow and just continue to get better."

