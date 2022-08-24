ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Board partners with Creighton to assess affordable housing

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGQja_0hShMsTL00

On Tuesday the Douglas County Board partnered with Creighton on a potential affordable housing project.

Three unused buildings near 29th and Burt will be studied further to see if there is potential to convert them to affordable housing.

“If the feasibility study pans out they’ll probably be a request for a bigger pot of ARPA money for a bigger project,” said board member Chris Rodgers.

Rodgers said it’s likely the buildings would be demolished to make way for new homes and that study should take less than three months.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Creighton, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#The Douglas County Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy