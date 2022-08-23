ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffers Achilles injury doing 'suicide sprints' in practice

By Nate Atkins, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Van2I_0hShMRpq00
Aug. 22: Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs with the ball while being chased by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 22: Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs with the ball while being chased by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Colts' decision to run "suicide sprints" after Tuesday's practice has proven costly.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez went down during the sprints and suffered an Achilles injury , a team spokesperson said. He'll undergo further testing Wednesday, and if it confirms a tear, he will miss the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old had become one of the steadiest players on the roster, starting the last five seasons and averaging between 44.8 and 46.2 yards per punt each year. He's also handled kickoff duties and held for field goal attempts for the Colts in all five seasons.

Last season, Sanchez downed 23 of his 58 punts inside the 20-yard line. He twice won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award and was a key member of a Colts special teams unit that finished 14th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric for efficiency.

The injury happened as the Colts were running suicide sprints to end Tuesday's practice. The entire team was running them, which involved the punter in an activity he normally wouldn't perform during a practice.

Indianapolis does not have a backup punter on the roster. It will now be a position the team must address, possibly through waivers as teams make cuts toward the 53-man final rosters to end the preseason.

This had been a relatively injury-free training camp for the Colts when it comes to first-team players. Excluding linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who began camp on the physically unable to perform list due to offseason back surgery, the only other long-term injury so far has been tight end Drew Ogletree's torn ACL. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has missed more than a week in the league's concussion protocol, but it remains to be seen how long he will be out.

NFL preseason Week 2 winners, losers: KaVontae Turpin, Isaiah Likely among rookie standouts

Sign up for our NFL newsletter: All the NFL news you need to know delivered right to you!

This now creates questions for the Colts at kicker and punter, as well as on kickoffs. Rodrigo Blankenship has outperformed Jake Verity on field goals in camp, though he is still unproven on clutch and lengthy kicks, and now he needs a new holder. Blankenship has kicked off 20 times in two years with 14 touchbacks.

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_ .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffers Achilles injury doing 'suicide sprints' in practice

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle

The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Achilles#Jets#Suicide#American Football#Dvoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rodrigo Blankenship wins Colts' kicker job

Rodrigo Blankenship has won the starting kicker job for the Indianapolis Colts for the third year in a row. Following the news that punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles, the Colts signed Matt Haack from free agency. In a corresponding move, the Colts waived Blankenship’s competition, Jake Verity, from the roster on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Kwity Paye avoided major knee injury

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye went down with a knee injury during Wednesday’s practice, but it appears the second-year pass rusher avoided major injury. While the scene at practice may not have suggested that notion when Paye went down clutching his left knee, further tests showed that the 2021 first-round pick suffered a bone bruise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants release Andrew Adams, sign kicker Ryan Santoso

The New York Giants are expected to release safety Andrew Adams, who only recently reunited with the team. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan was the first to report the news. Adams entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UConn, signing with the Giants following the 2016 NFL draft. He spent the first two seasons of his career with Big Blue before stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018, 2019-2020, 2021), Detroit Lions (2019) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021).
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller still dealing with hamstring injury

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is not a lock to be available for Week 1's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Josh McDaniels. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. Asked about Waller's absence, McDaniels said he isn't concerned, before adding that he "doesn't feel comfortable" making a prediction about his status for Week 1. With just two and a half weeks to go before the start of the season, Waller's window to return to practice is slowly closing.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy