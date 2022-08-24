ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

FOX59

Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5. […]
CARMEL, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Sahm’s fire appears to be an accident

PENDLETON — The cause of an early morning fire at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue on Saturday remained under investigation at press time, but the preliminary finding is that it was accidental, Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said. The fire department received the first call about the after-hours fire at...
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

I-70 reopens in Hancock County after long closure due to deadly crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County dispatchers confirmed at least one person died in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 east, near the State Road 9 interchange. All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed shortly after the collision. A check of INDOT's traffic camera network showed cars and trucks stopped in both lanes for miles behind the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

