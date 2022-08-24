Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment
CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5. […]
pendletontimespost.com
Sahm’s fire appears to be an accident
PENDLETON — The cause of an early morning fire at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue on Saturday remained under investigation at press time, but the preliminary finding is that it was accidental, Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said. The fire department received the first call about the after-hours fire at...
Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
Riding clinic in Fishers kicks off weekend cycling events in Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind. — Cycling teams from around the world will compete in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Ahead of the two-day festival, a one-day-only cycling clinic Thursday night is designed to turn riders into racers, while also giving beginners the tools and confidence to take their skills to the next level.
'Broken' men build fine furniture for Marion County's new courthouse
As special as the furniture is, the more valuable story lies in the men who built it — all of whom learned their craft while overcoming addiction, homelessness and criminal records.
Top 11 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 26-28
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 26 - 28, including Feast of Lanterns, Museum by Moonlight, and POOCHELLA.
RELATED PEOPLE
I-70 reopens in Hancock County after long closure due to deadly crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County dispatchers confirmed at least one person died in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 east, near the State Road 9 interchange. All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed shortly after the collision. A check of INDOT's traffic camera network showed cars and trucks stopped in both lanes for miles behind the crash.
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
Indianapolis firefighters save dogs, puppies in house fire on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department saved a litter of puppies and multiple adult dogs Thursday morning at a home on the city's northeast side. Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 3900 block of Millersville Drive, near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Proposal: Charity groups must register before handing out food, items to public in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some advocates for the city of Indianapolis are pushing back against a new proposal that would require charitable groups to register with the city before passing out goods to the public, including food and clothing. The city debated Proposal 256 during Wednesday night’s Public Safety and Criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
Tenants voice concerns after learning JPC Affordable Housing owes $1.8M to Citizens Energy
INDIANAPOLIS — Renters at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are speaking out and demanding answers after being told their utilities could be shut off soon. The property owners, JPC Affordable Housing, owe more than $1.8 million to Citizens Energy Group, and the utility company has threatened to shut off service if an agreement is not made […]
WTHR
Indianapolis residents say Citizens fixed raw sewage issue after complaints
INDIANAPOLIS — People living near Pleasant Run Creek complained last week about raw sewage leaking into the water. Those residents now report the problem has been fixed. They tell 13News the leak was stopped, the water is now clear, the smell is gone, and manhole covers that had been reported missing have been replaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0