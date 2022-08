NJ TRANSIT police were investigating. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

People packed themselves into NY Penn Station Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to a disabled train in Secaucus.

The disabled train, caused by overhead wire issues, led to a nearly 90-minute delay around 7:55 p.m., NJ Transit said on Twitter.

One train into Trenton was 2 hours and 20 minutes behind schedule.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.