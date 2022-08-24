Read full article on original website
Related
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Is Likely Coming Soon
Unlike many fandoms, Dota 2’s player base is eagerly awaiting the release of the new battle pass. This is because, unlike many developers, Valve knows how to do a Battle Pass correctly. In fact, they were one of if not the first to do it, with The International Compendium 2013. While there have been a great many imitators, none have been able to come close to Valve. So what’s in there that makes players so excited for Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass?
When is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE Release Date?
With TFT Set 7 Dragonlands in full swing, fans are already looking towards TFT Set 7.5. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 7.5 but many expect for news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the TFT Set 7.5 PBE release date? Here is a look at when it could release.
TFT Set 7.5 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
New Pokemon Move Shed Tail will Change Competitive Play in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Competitive play in pokemon has always punished switching out, but the new Pokemon Move Shed Tail directly addresses this gameplay element — thereby forever changing the realm of competitive play for the franchise. Cyclizar is the newest revealed Pokemon in the Paldea dex. Lizards are not only today’s power...
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Saints Row
The new Saints Row Fast Travel has every gamer’s favorite feature in an open-world game. Fast travel. While it’s included in the game it isn’t made aware to the player how to exactly use fast travel in Saints Row. How to unlock and use fast travel in Saints Row.
MultiVersus Midseason 1 Nerfs And Buffs
During Season 1 of MultiVersus, certain characters have received slight adjustments with their move-sets. These adjustments come in the forms of both buffs and nerfs. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus midseason 1 nerfs and buffs. Legend:. + Buff. – Nerf. ~ Change. Arya. +Assassin Passive: Reduced extra...
New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Gameplay Trailer For Neco-Arc
Just before her release in Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Type-Moon releases a new gameplay trailer for the new character Neco-Arc. After the announcement earlier in Aug. Type-Moon, and French-Bread have released two trailers showcasing more gameplay for Neco-Arc. The character, originally appearing in Melty Blood Act Cadenza is a joke character with an abnormal moveset.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0