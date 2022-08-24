After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO