Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
One injured in Socastee-area shooting; one in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police. Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One person is in custody, according to […]
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
Police: Loris woman set fire to curtains of rental home, fought officers arresting her
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman is accused of setting fire to curtains at a home she’s renting and fighting officers who then tried to arrest her for arson, according to a police report obtained by News13. Monique Danielle Johnson, 40, of Loris, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. Johnson […]
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
Man charged with murder, dismembering human remains after body found near Maxton: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said they need the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier this month. Conway police posted the picture of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday on its Facebook page. WMBF News obtained the incident report...
Rockingham man charged with accepting 14 pounds of marijuana through mail
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with accepting a package with 14 pounds of marijuana. Eric Christopher Pekuri, 39, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. On...
Reports of shooting at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
Police in Fayetteville responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall Thursday evening.
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
2 North Carolina women charged with making bomb threats to Maxton Campbell Soup plant
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities. Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy […]
Dillon County principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
