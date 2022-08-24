ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

WBTW News13

Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
One injured in Socastee-area shooting; one in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police. Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. One person is in custody, according to […]
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
Mysuncoast.com

Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
wpde.com

After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
WMBF

Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said they need the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier this month. Conway police posted the picture of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday on its Facebook page. WMBF News obtained the incident report...
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
WBTW News13

2 North Carolina women charged with making bomb threats to Maxton Campbell Soup plant

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities. Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy […]
