State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Vice Principal Transferred for Calling 8th-Grader the N-Word, District Says
A middle school administrator in Utah who was accused in May of calling a student the N-word, indeed used the ugly racial slur, according to an internal investigation by the Granite School District. In a note to parents obtained by The Daily Beast, Bennion Junior High Principal Jacob Brown referenced the incident, which occurred as the 8th-grader joined a pro-choice demonstration, as “unfortunate.” The administrator, who was identified by KJZZ as Bennion’s vice principal, has been transferred to another school in the district, which one disappointed parent described to The Daily Beast as a non-punishment. “[W]e understand the responsibility is on our faculty and staff to improve,” Brown wrote in his message. “With these things in mind, we have charted a new course. In the coming months, you will see a more concerted effort to connect with our students and community. A sense of belonging is critical for our students to succeed in school and life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
The Bible was removed from libraries in this Texas school district
The Bible and 40 other books have been pulled from shelves in a Texas school district after administrators decided to subject them to further review. The content of each of the removed books was challenged by a parent, lawmaker or other community member sometime in the past year, according to USA Today.
Cardona says states should use COVID-19 funds to stem teacher shortages
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that states and school districts should use federal COVID-19 relief funds to address teacher shortages as students across the country begin a new school year, urging institutions to quickly take action to provide the kind of comprehensive instruction that many feel has been absent since the start of the pandemic."This is a year full of promise and opportunities for students who have, for the last two years, put up with too much," Cardona said on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "And thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the dollars are there to make sure that...
Jeffco Superintendent Recommends 16 Schools For Closure
Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland announced Thursday that the district is recommending 16 schools be closed as part of a major reorganization focused on more equitably resourced elementary schools. Emory, Peck, Thomson, Campbell, Peiffer, Colorow, Green Mountain, Bergen Meadow K-2, Molholm, Glennon Heights, Parr, Sheridan Green, Witt, Vivian, Wilmore Davis, and Kullerstrand Elementary are the 16 schools on the list of schools recommended for consolidation. If approved at a November 10th board meeting, students at each school will be moved to another nearby school, and parents will have the choice of keeping their children at the new neighborhood school or choice-enrolling into another district school. Staff at the schools on the closure list will have the opportunity to interview for positions at other schools in the district. 90-minute community conversations and hour-long public comment sessions for each school will be held at specific dates and times through September and October. All school community members are invited to participate. District representatives will explain the process in detail and factors that led to the decision. The Board of Education will make a final vote on school closures at their meeting on November 10th.
New WVU teacher education initiative brings coding to K-5 classrooms
A West Virginia University instructional design expert is looking to break the code of the traditional elementary school classroom. Here is what Ugur Kale envisions: In an upper-elementary classroom in West Virginia, kids are learning about food access. It’s an issue that affects many of their families, who might purchase groceries with WIC or live nowhere near a supermarket.
The Panthers go back to class: Maumee City Schools celebrate the start of the 2022 school year
MAUMEE, Ohio — All students at Maumee City Schools made a return to the classroom on Tuesday after a staggered start; on Monday, an only-freshmen school day oriented ninth graders to their new environment, with grades 10-12 coming back on Tuesday. Maumee City Schools staff are excited to see...
Penn State Announces Promotions for Three Great Valley Faculty Members
Penn State has announced promotions for tenure-line and nontenure-line faculty, including three Penn State Great Valley faculty members, effective Friday, July 1. “Promotion is a recognition of faculty member’s contributions to their field and expertise as an educator,” said Penn State Great Valley Interim Chancellor, Dean, and Chief Academic Officer Colin Neill. “These professors have been acknowledged by their colleagues and peers as leaders within their respective disciplines. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their dedication to their students and the campus.”
I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.
I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
Jeffco school closures: 16 elementary school identified
Jeffco has selected 16 elementary schools to recommend closing at the end of this school year.All the schools have fewer students than they did a few years ago, and all but one had fewer than 220 students as of Aug. 15. All but one of the schools have a higher percentage than the district average of students from low-income families.The district announced its recommendations Thursday and the school board will vote...
Digital Trends
Two Point Campus: How to increase student happiness
We can all agree that people are much more productive in all areas of life when they're happy. College, however, can be a very dark time in a person's life as the crushing weight of academic pressure bears down on them. Thankfully, you're not a student (or at least you're not while playing Two Point Campus), and while you do need to push students to get the best grades possible, you're also just as responsible for their happiness.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
US News and World Report
How to Communicate With Your Child's Teacher
Regular, open communication between parents and teachers – whether about grades, behavior or any other issue occurring at school – can be hugely beneficial for students, experts say. Regardless of your child's age, the earlier those conversations happen and the more that they can take on a positive...
