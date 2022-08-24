Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Hundreds of public comments were submitted in the week before Breckenridge passed its short-term rental regulations
As the town of Breckenridge attempts to tackle the growing number of short-term and vacation rentals in town, some are still skeptical about its efficacy and worry it could cause negative effects in the process. Abbey Browne, association operations manager of Wood Woods Property Management and a member of the...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge short-term rental regulations are officially put into place
Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved short-term rental regulations on second reading Tuesday, officially bringing tourism overlay zones to residential areas across town. At its last meeting, the council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading after about two hours of public comment. This week, several more people spoke to the council...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former bank location to become new Glenwood Springs welcome center
Colorado Mountain College is working to move into the old US Bank location on Grand Avenue with some help from Glenwood Springs. The vacant space on the northeast corner of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue will soon become the new welcome center for CMC and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%
Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such
In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further
Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Drew Petersen conquers goal of completing Leadville 100 amid mental health journey
It is no secret that Summit County — and many other mountain town communities — are suffering from an epidemic of mental health struggles. For the Summit County community, whicht experiences a suicide rate higher than the national average, it is easy to feel isolated, lost and perplexed when the gloomy winters roll into the area.
Summit Daily News
Frisco wants feedback on town identity and vision for its arts and culture strategic plan
The town of Frisco wants public feedback and ideas to inform the town’s five-year arts and culture strategic plan, the town announced Monday. Residents will have the chance to provide feedback during the Aug. 25 Concert in the Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Frisco Historic Park. They can comment on the strategic plan draft, town identity, vision, mission, goal statements, and offer their best ideas for arts and culture in Frisco, all while experiencing the “Frisco Reflected” temporary art installment.
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Summit Daily News
Photos: My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24
My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Summit Daily News
Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Aspen home
Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in the...
cpr.org
Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure
Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Sheriff’s Office supports Lift the Label campaign to end opioid treatment stigmas
Colorado’s Lift The Label campaign to remove stigmas preventing people with opioid addiction from seeking treatment recently launched. The Colorado Department of Human Services and Office of Behavioral Health created the campaign, which is funded through a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Opioid...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Police investigating projectile that hit a RFTA bus at 27th Street station Wednesday morning
Glenwood Springs Police are looking into an incident Wednesday morning in which they believe a ball bearing may have been fired from a slingshot or thrown at a bus that was loading passengers at the 27th Street station. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) Director of Operations Ian Adams said a...
