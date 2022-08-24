Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds

My Morning Jacket plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

DILLON, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO